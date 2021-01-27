The Rhode Island Brewers Guild, the official association focused on promoting Rhode Island’s beer manufactures and brewpubs, today announced that it recently held elections for their Board of Directors. The board is made up of five representatives from member breweries who are voted on by the 31-member organization. The 2021 Board will retain two key members, Jeremy Ruff, owner/brewer from LineSider Brewing in East Greenwich, and Morgan Snyder, owner/brewer at Buttonwoods Brewery in Cranston.

Joining the Board of Directors for 2021 are Matt Richardson, owner/brewer at the recently expanded Tilted Barn Brewery in Exeter, Armando DeDona, owner/brewer of Long Live Beer Works in Providence, and Matthew Gray, President of Ragged Island Brewing Company in Portsmouth. These new members replace Board members Jennifer Brinton of Grey Sail Brewing of RI, Tamara McKenney of Appanoug Brewing Company, and Tony Barber of Ragged Island Brewing Co, whose terms have expired.

Matt Richardson, owner/brewer at the recently expanded Tilted Barn Brewery in Exeter with Kara Richardson

Armando DeDona, owner/brewer of Long Live Beer Works in Providence

Matthew Gray, President of Ragged Island Brewing Company in Portsmouth

At their first monthly meeting on January 25th the board selected Jeremy Ruff to continue in his position as President and selected Matt Richardson as Vice President, Matthew Gray as Secretary and Armando DeDona as Treasurer. The Board is charged with enhancing the marketing and promotion of the Ocean State’s growing brewery scene, legislative initiatives to spur business development and ensure compliance, as well as pursuit of technical training opportunities to enhance the quality of beer brewed in R.I.

“The Rhode Island brewing community has seen significant growth in the number of beer manufacturers licensed in the State over the past 10 years,” said Executive Director, Gary Richardson in a statement provided to What’s Up Newp. “Today we have over 30 member breweries in the Guild with several more in planning phases.”

The RI Brewers Guild was a recent recipient of funding from the RI Commerce Corp’s “Take it Outside” grant which helped many brewers create or enhance outdoor beer gardens and seating areas to help safely retain tasting room sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years the Guild has successfully lobbied for changes to State laws that allow for on-site sampling and takeout sales directly from the breweries. In the Spring of 2020, the Guild launched the RI Brewery Passport App. This digital passport allows beer fans a chance to visit each of the member breweries and earn prizes for milestones met along the way. The Guild looks to focus on additional legislative initiatives in 2021 as well as promoting a collaboration beer series between member breweries throughout the year.

For more information about the RI Brewers Guild visit www.ribrewersguild.org.