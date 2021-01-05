Interested in owning a bar/restaurant on Thames Street and/or a commercial building? Here’s your chance.

464 Thames Street, home to Harry’s Bar & Burger, has hit the market for $995,000. The building includes a two-level restaurant and a two bedroom apartment.

If you’re interested in buying your next home/investment and career, the restaurant business can be yours for $300,000 which includes a beer and wine license.

Kirby Properties has the listing and describes the property as “CHECK IT OUT! A fabulous opportunity to own your own restaurant in the heavy foot traffic area of Newport. A great corner location with fabulous visibility. Business includes a Beer & Wine license. Dramatic two bedroom apartment on the third floor. Water views from the upper floors. Ideal work / live situation. Buy the restaurant, Buy the building, or buy your next home & career”! See the full listing here.

On their website, Harry’s Bar & Burger lists their Newport location as “closed for the season – see you in the Spring!”. On their Instagram page @harrysnewport says it has “mooved” and encourages users to follow them at @harrysbarandburger.

Harry’s Bar & Burger, a Chow Fun Food Group restaurant, also has two locations in Providence and one location in Lincoln. Their Newport location opened in 2017.