Interested in owning a bar/restaurant on Thames Street and/or a commercial building? Here’s your chance.
464 Thames Street, home to Harry’s Bar & Burger, has hit the market for $995,000. The building includes a two-level restaurant and a two bedroom apartment.
If you’re interested in buying your next home/investment and career, the restaurant business can be yours for $300,000 which includes a beer and wine license.
Kirby Properties has the listing and describes the property as “CHECK IT OUT! A fabulous opportunity to own your own restaurant in the heavy foot traffic area of Newport. A great corner location with fabulous visibility. Business includes a Beer & Wine license. Dramatic two bedroom apartment on the third floor. Water views from the upper floors. Ideal work / live situation. Buy the restaurant, Buy the building, or buy your next home & career”! See the full listing here.
On their website, Harry’s Bar & Burger lists their Newport location as “closed for the season – see you in the Spring!”. On their Instagram page @harrysnewport says it has “mooved” and encourages users to follow them at @harrysbarandburger.
Harry’s Bar & Burger, a Chow Fun Food Group restaurant, also has two locations in Providence and one location in Lincoln. Their Newport location opened in 2017.
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.