President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly picked Governor Gina Raimondo to join his cabinet as commerce secretary, according to Jonathan Martin, the National Political Correspondent for the New York Times.

News: Biden is set to tap @GinaRaimondo for Commerce, per Dem familiar w the pick. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 7, 2021

Governor Raimondo nor her office has not provide any official comment or confirmed the pick.

Lieutenntant Governor Dan McKee would take over to serve Raimondo’s two years as governor if she were to leave Rhode Island for D.C.

More reporting on this;

Biden to pick Raimondo for Commerce secretary -CNN

This story is developing.