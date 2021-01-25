Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) is hosting an online community conversation on Friday on the vaccine rollout with Rhode Island Department of Health Consulting Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan.

The event will take place on Zoom Friday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 p.m. to noon. To register and receive a link to the meeting, visit https://forms.gle/YPpEdB5qAk8fvKp49.

Anyone who would like to ask a question of Dr. Chan, an infectious disease expert, is asked to email it to Representative Ruggiero at drjamestown@cox.net.

Those who wish to watch the event at a later time will be able to find it posted on Representative Ruggiero’s Facebook page and on her website.

“So many people are calling and emailing me asking when will they be able to get the vaccine and where will they go for it. Hopefully, this conversation will answer questions and minimize the anxiety. We all want to know when we’ll be safe and get back to seeing our family and friends. This community conversation is a great way to get many questions answered and Dr. Chan is one of the state’s leading experts.” said Representative Ruggiero.