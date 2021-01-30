Rep. John Edwards has been named to the new position of Majority Floor Manager and Rep. Deborah Fellela has been appointed as the new Senior Deputy Majority Leader, according to announcements today by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

In his new role, Rep. Edwards will work with Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski to help manage the floor sessions and collaborate with Whip Katherine Kazarian and Deputy Whip Mia Ackerman in communicating with members.

Rep. Fellela will work with the Leadership Team on the legislative process and will coordinate meetings with the Deputy Majority Leaders. She will also run the newly-created first-term Legislator Mentorship Program that will connect incoming legislators with more experienced members.

“Both Jay and Deb bring great experience and familiarity with the legislative process to their new roles and will be important resources in managing the floor and assisting our colleagues,” said Speaker Shekarchi in a statement.

Speaker Shekarchi also announced the committee assignments, including five new chairs and the chairs of four new committees that were created with the passage of the House rules on Jan. 28.

“I am proud of the talented and diverse group of legislators who have been tasked with reviewing, analyzing and shepherding legislation through the committee process,” said Speaker Shekarchi. “I am also looking forward to our chairs and subcommittee chairs playing an even greater role of providing oversight to state government and the Administration.”

Here are the chairs, listed alphabetically by committee (Rep. Arthur Corvese had previously been named Rules Committee chair):

Conduct: Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson (new chair)

Corporations: Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr. (new chair)

Education: Rep. Joseph McNamara (new committee)

Environment and Natural Resources: Rep. David Bennett

Finance: Rep. Marvin Abney

Health and Human Services: Rep. Stephen Casey (new committee)

Innovation, Internet & Technology: Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (new committee)

Judiciary: Rep. Robert Craven, Sr.

Labor: Rep. Anastasia Williams

Municipal Government and Housing: Rep. Raymond Hull (new chair)

Oversight: Rep. Patricia Serpa

Small Business: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (new chair)

Special Legislation: Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (new chair)

State Government and Elections: Rep. Evan Shanley (new committee)

Veterans’ Affairs: Rep. Samuel Azzinaro

In addition, for the first time in House history, Speaker Shekarchi has created five subcommittees to the Oversight Committee, with the following new chairs:

Rep. Lauren Carson, Tourism, Arts, and Recreation

Rep. Julie Casimiro, Children and Families

Rep. Susan Donovan, Aging and Senior Services

Rep. Arthur Handy, Energy

Rep. Jason Knight, Administrative Efficiency

Named as chairs of the Finance Committee’s subcommittees were the following:

Rep. Gregg Amore, Education

Rep. Jean-Phillipe Barros, Public Safety

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, Human Services

Rep. Carlos Tobon, Environment/Transportation

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, General Government (new chair)

Also, Rep. James McLaughlin is the new co-chairman of the Defense Economy Planning Commission, Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy has been appointed to the Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery and Rep. June Speakman was named a delegate to the New England Board of Higher Education.

Named as the Deputy Majority Leaders were Reps. Gregg Amore, Jean Philippe Barros, Lauren Carson, Julie Casimiro, Susan Donovan, Arthur Handy, Jason Knight, Alex Marszalkowski, Mary Messier, William O’Brien, Robert Phillips, Scott Slater and Carlos Tobon.

Leadership & Committee Appointments

Leadership

Rep. John G. Edwards – Majority Floor Manager

Rep. Deborah Fellela – Senior Deputy Majority Leader

Deputy Majority Leaders

Rep. Gregg Amore

Rep. Jean Philippe Barros

Rep. Lauren Carson

Rep. Julie Casimiro

Rep. Susan Donovan

Rep. Arthur Handy

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski

Rep. Mary Messier

Rep. William O’Brien

Rep. Robert Phillips

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Committee on Conduct

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Chair

Rep. Thomas Noret, First Vice Chair

Rep. Deborah Fellela, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Marvin Abney

Rep. Mia Ackerman

Rep. Grace Diaz

Rep. Joseph McNamara

Rep. Patricia Serpa

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Committee on Corporations

Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr., Chair

Rep. William O’Brien, First Vice Chair

Rep. Justine Caldwell, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Stephen Casey

Rep. Bernard Hawkins

Rep. Katherine Kazarian

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy

Rep. Charlene Lima

Rep. Steven Lima

Rep. Brandon Potter

Rep. Robert Phillips

Rep. Patricia Serpa

Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

Committee on Education

Rep. Joseph McNamara, Chair

Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros, First Vice Chair

Rep. Gregg Amore, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Karen Alzate

Rep. Nathan Biah

Rep. Justine Caldwell

Rep. Susan Donovan

Rep. Joshua Giraldo

Rep. Rebecca Kislak

Rep. Thomas Noret

Rep. Robert Phillips

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell

Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

Rep. Sherry Roberts

Committee on Environment and Natural Resources

Rep. David Bennett, Chair

Rep. Robert Phillips, First Vice Chair

Rep. William O’Brien, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Lauren Carson

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

Rep. Kathleen Fogarty

Rep. Arthur Handy

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski

Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

Rep. James McLaughlin

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell

Rep. June Speakman

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

Rep. Patricia Morgan

Committee on Finance

Rep. Marvin Abney, Chair

Rep. Scott Slater, First Vice Chair

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Gregg Amore

Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski

Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros

Rep. Grace Diaz

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. Raymond Hull

Rep. William O’Brien

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson

Rep. George Nardone

Rep. Robert Quattrocchi

Finance Subcommittees

Education

Rep. Gregg Amore; Chair

Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros

Rep. William O’Brien

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson

Rep. George Nardone

Human Services

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski; Chair

Rep. Grace Diaz

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Rep. Robert Quattrocchi

Environment/Transportation

Rep. Carlos Tobon, Chair

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. William O’Brien

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson

Rep. Robert Quattrocchi

General Government

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Chair

Rep. Gregg Amore

Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski

Rep. Alex Marzalkowski

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero

Rep. George Nardone

Public Safety

Rep. Jean-Phillipe Barros, Chair

Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski

Rep. Grace Diaz

Rep. Raymond Hull

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Rep. Robert Quattrocchi

Committee on Health and Human Services

Rep. Stephen Casey, Chair

Rep. James McLaughlin, First Vice Chair

Rep. Susan Donovan, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Mia Ackerman

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro

Rep. David Bennett

Rep. Nathan Biah

Rep. Liana Cassar

Rep. Kathleen Fogarty

Rep. Joshua Giraldo

Rep. Arthur Handy

Rep. Brandon Potter

Rep. June Speakman

Rep. Patricia Morgan

Rep. Sherry Roberts

Committee on Innovation, Internet & Technology

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero, Chair

Rep. Arthur Handy, First Vice Chair

Rep. Lauren Carson, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Gregg Amore

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

Rep. Robert Craven, Sr.

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy

Rep. Charlene Lima

Rep. Mary Messier

Rep. David Morales

Rep. Evan Shanley

Rep. Teresa Tanzi

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Rep. David Place

Committee on Judiciary

Rep. Robert Craven, Sr., Chair

Rep. Carol McEntee, First Vice Chair

Rep. Jason Knight, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Edith Ajello

Rep. Jose Batista

Rep. David Bennett

Rep. Justine Caldwell

Rep. Julie Casimiro

Rep. Arthur Corvese

Rep. Leonela Felix

Rep. John Lombardi

Rep. Thomas Noret

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson

Rep. David Place

Rep. Sherry Roberts

Committee on Labor

Rep. Anastasia Williams, Chair

Rep. Mary Messier, First Vice Chair

Rep. Karen Alzate, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Stephen Casey

Rep. Edward Cardillo

Rep. Arthur Corvese

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. Deborah Fellela

Rep. Bernard Hawkins

Rep. Brianna Henries

Rep. Katherine Kazarian

Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

Rep. Joseph McNamara

Rep. Patricia Morgan

Rep. Brian Newberry

Committee on Municipal Government and Housing

Rep. Raymond Hull, Chair

Rep. Kathleen Fogarty, First Vice Chair

Rep. June Speakman, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Karen Alzate

Rep. Jean Philippe Barros

Rep. Edward Cardillo

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. Katherine Kazarian

Rep. Charlene Lima

Rep. Steven Lima

Rep. David Morales

Rep. Evan Shanley

Rep. Anastasia Williams

Rep. Patricia Morgan

Rep. Justin Price

Committee on Oversight

Rep. Patricia Serpa, Chair

Rep. Julie Casimiro, First Vice Chair

Rep. Thomas Noret, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Edith Ajello

Rep. Jose Batista

Rep. Lauren Carson

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

Rep. Susan Donovan

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. Deborah Fellela

Rep. Arthur Handy

Rep. Bernard Hawkins

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Charlene Lima

Rep. Mary Messier

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.

Rep. June Speakman

Rep. Anastasia Williams

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Rep. Brian Newberry

Oversight Subcommittees

Administrative Efficiency

Rep. Jason Knight, Chair

Rep. John Edwards

Rep. Charlene Lima

Rep. June Speakman

Rep. Brian Newberry

Aging and Senior Services

Rep. Susan Donovan, Chair

Rep. Edith Ajello

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Anastasia Williams

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Children and Families

Rep. Julie Casimiro, Chair

Rep. Deborah Fellela

Rep. Mary Messier

Rep. Thomas Noret

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Energy

Rep. Arthur Handy, Chair

Rep. Jose Batista

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

Rep. June Speakman

Rep. Michael Chippendale

Tourism, Arts, and Recreation

Rep. Lauren Carson, Chair

Rep. Terri Cortvriend

Rep. Bernard Hawkins

Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.

Rep. Brian Newberry

Committee on Small Business

Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, Chair

Rep. Gregory Costantino, First Vice Chair

Rep. Terri Cortvriend, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Justine Caldwell

Rep. Lauren Carson

Rep. Liana Cassar

Rep. Julie Casimiro

Rep. Grace Diaz

Rep. Joshua Giraldo

Rep. Robert Phillips

Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Teresa Tanzi

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

Rep. Justin Price

Committee on Special Legislation

Rep. Kathleen Fogarty, Chair

Rep. Grace Diaz, First Vice Chair

Rep. Bernard Hawkins, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Karen Alzate

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro

Rep. Stephen Casey

Rep. Joshua Giraldo

Rep. Brianna Henries

Rep. Katherine Kazarian

Rep. Rebecca Kislak

Rep. John Lombardi

Rep. Ramon Perez

Rep. Deborah Ruggiero

Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung

Rep. Justin Price

Committee on State Government and Elections

Rep. Evan Shanley, Chair

Rep. Mary Messier, First Vice Chair

Rep. Arthur Corvese, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Mia Ackerman

Rep. Edith Ajello

Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski

Rep. Leonela Felix

Rep. Raymond Hull

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Michelle McGaw

Rep. Ramon Perez

Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith

Rep. George Nardone

Rep. Brian Newberry

Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, Chair

Rep. Carlos Tobon, First Vice Chair

Rep. James McLaughlin, Second Vice Chair

Rep. Marvin Abney

Rep. Mia Ackerman

Rep. Stephen Casey

Rep. Julie Casimiro

Rep. Susan Donovan

Rep. Deborah Fellela

Rep. John Lombardi

Rep. Michelle McGaw

Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson

Rep. David Place

Rep. Justin Price

Additional Appointments

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, Member, Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery

Rep. James McLaughlin, Co-Chair, Joint Commission on Defense Economy Planning

Rep. June Speakman, Delegate, New England Board of Higher Education