Rep. John Edwards has been named to the new position of Majority Floor Manager and Rep. Deborah Fellela has been appointed as the new Senior Deputy Majority Leader, according to announcements today by Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.
In his new role, Rep. Edwards will work with Majority Leader Christopher Blazejewski to help manage the floor sessions and collaborate with Whip Katherine Kazarian and Deputy Whip Mia Ackerman in communicating with members.
Rep. Fellela will work with the Leadership Team on the legislative process and will coordinate meetings with the Deputy Majority Leaders. She will also run the newly-created first-term Legislator Mentorship Program that will connect incoming legislators with more experienced members.
“Both Jay and Deb bring great experience and familiarity with the legislative process to their new roles and will be important resources in managing the floor and assisting our colleagues,” said Speaker Shekarchi in a statement.
Speaker Shekarchi also announced the committee assignments, including five new chairs and the chairs of four new committees that were created with the passage of the House rules on Jan. 28.
“I am proud of the talented and diverse group of legislators who have been tasked with reviewing, analyzing and shepherding legislation through the committee process,” said Speaker Shekarchi. “I am also looking forward to our chairs and subcommittee chairs playing an even greater role of providing oversight to state government and the Administration.”
Leadership & Committee Appointments
Leadership
Rep. John G. Edwards – Majority Floor Manager
Rep. Deborah Fellela – Senior Deputy Majority Leader
Deputy Majority Leaders
Rep. Gregg Amore
Rep. Jean Philippe Barros
Rep. Lauren Carson
Rep. Julie Casimiro
Rep. Susan Donovan
Rep. Arthur Handy
Rep. Jason Knight
Rep. Alex Marszalkowski
Rep. Mary Messier
Rep. William O’Brien
Rep. Robert Phillips
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Committee on Conduct
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Chair
Rep. Thomas Noret, First Vice Chair
Rep. Deborah Fellela, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Marvin Abney
Rep. Mia Ackerman
Rep. Grace Diaz
Rep. Joseph McNamara
Rep. Patricia Serpa
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Committee on Corporations
Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr., Chair
Rep. William O’Brien, First Vice Chair
Rep. Justine Caldwell, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Stephen Casey
Rep. Bernard Hawkins
Rep. Katherine Kazarian
Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy
Rep. Charlene Lima
Rep. Steven Lima
Rep. Brandon Potter
Rep. Robert Phillips
Rep. Patricia Serpa
Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung
Committee on Education
Rep. Joseph McNamara, Chair
Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros, First Vice Chair
Rep. Gregg Amore, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Karen Alzate
Rep. Nathan Biah
Rep. Justine Caldwell
Rep. Susan Donovan
Rep. Joshua Giraldo
Rep. Rebecca Kislak
Rep. Thomas Noret
Rep. Robert Phillips
Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell
Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith
Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung
Rep. Sherry Roberts
Committee on Environment and Natural Resources
Rep. David Bennett, Chair
Rep. Robert Phillips, First Vice Chair
Rep. William O’Brien, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Lauren Carson
Rep. Terri Cortvriend
Rep. Kathleen Fogarty
Rep. Arthur Handy
Rep. Jason Knight
Rep. Alex Marszalkowski
Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee
Rep. James McLaughlin
Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell
Rep. June Speakman
Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung
Rep. Patricia Morgan
Committee on Finance
Rep. Marvin Abney, Chair
Rep. Scott Slater, First Vice Chair
Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Gregg Amore
Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski
Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros
Rep. Grace Diaz
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. Raymond Hull
Rep. William O’Brien
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson
Rep. George Nardone
Rep. Robert Quattrocchi
Finance Subcommittees
Education
Rep. Gregg Amore; Chair
Rep. Jean-Philippe Barros
Rep. William O’Brien
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson
Rep. George Nardone
Human Services
Rep. Alex Marszalkowski; Chair
Rep. Grace Diaz
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Rep. Robert Quattrocchi
Environment/Transportation
Rep. Carlos Tobon, Chair
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. William O’Brien
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson
Rep. Robert Quattrocchi
General Government
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Chair
Rep. Gregg Amore
Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski
Rep. Alex Marzalkowski
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero
Rep. George Nardone
Public Safety
Rep. Jean-Phillipe Barros, Chair
Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski
Rep. Grace Diaz
Rep. Raymond Hull
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Rep. Robert Quattrocchi
Committee on Health and Human Services
Rep. Stephen Casey, Chair
Rep. James McLaughlin, First Vice Chair
Rep. Susan Donovan, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Mia Ackerman
Rep. Samuel Azzinaro
Rep. David Bennett
Rep. Nathan Biah
Rep. Liana Cassar
Rep. Kathleen Fogarty
Rep. Joshua Giraldo
Rep. Arthur Handy
Rep. Brandon Potter
Rep. June Speakman
Rep. Patricia Morgan
Rep. Sherry Roberts
Committee on Innovation, Internet & Technology
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero, Chair
Rep. Arthur Handy, First Vice Chair
Rep. Lauren Carson, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Gregg Amore
Rep. Terri Cortvriend
Rep. Robert Craven, Sr.
Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy
Rep. Charlene Lima
Rep. Mary Messier
Rep. David Morales
Rep. Evan Shanley
Rep. Teresa Tanzi
Rep. Carlos Tobon
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Rep. David Place
Committee on Judiciary
Rep. Robert Craven, Sr., Chair
Rep. Carol McEntee, First Vice Chair
Rep. Jason Knight, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Edith Ajello
Rep. Jose Batista
Rep. David Bennett
Rep. Justine Caldwell
Rep. Julie Casimiro
Rep. Arthur Corvese
Rep. Leonela Felix
Rep. John Lombardi
Rep. Thomas Noret
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson
Rep. David Place
Rep. Sherry Roberts
Committee on Labor
Rep. Anastasia Williams, Chair
Rep. Mary Messier, First Vice Chair
Rep. Karen Alzate, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Stephen Casey
Rep. Edward Cardillo
Rep. Arthur Corvese
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. Deborah Fellela
Rep. Bernard Hawkins
Rep. Brianna Henries
Rep. Katherine Kazarian
Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee
Rep. Joseph McNamara
Rep. Patricia Morgan
Rep. Brian Newberry
Committee on Municipal Government and Housing
Rep. Raymond Hull, Chair
Rep. Kathleen Fogarty, First Vice Chair
Rep. June Speakman, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Karen Alzate
Rep. Jean Philippe Barros
Rep. Edward Cardillo
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. Katherine Kazarian
Rep. Charlene Lima
Rep. Steven Lima
Rep. David Morales
Rep. Evan Shanley
Rep. Anastasia Williams
Rep. Patricia Morgan
Rep. Justin Price
Committee on Oversight
Rep. Patricia Serpa, Chair
Rep. Julie Casimiro, First Vice Chair
Rep. Thomas Noret, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Edith Ajello
Rep. Jose Batista
Rep. Lauren Carson
Rep. Terri Cortvriend
Rep. Susan Donovan
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. Deborah Fellela
Rep. Arthur Handy
Rep. Bernard Hawkins
Rep. Jason Knight
Rep. Charlene Lima
Rep. Mary Messier
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.
Rep. June Speakman
Rep. Anastasia Williams
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Rep. Brian Newberry
Oversight Subcommittees
Administrative Efficiency
Rep. Jason Knight, Chair
Rep. John Edwards
Rep. Charlene Lima
Rep. June Speakman
Rep. Brian Newberry
Aging and Senior Services
Rep. Susan Donovan, Chair
Rep. Edith Ajello
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Anastasia Williams
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Children and Families
Rep. Julie Casimiro, Chair
Rep. Deborah Fellela
Rep. Mary Messier
Rep. Thomas Noret
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Energy
Rep. Arthur Handy, Chair
Rep. Jose Batista
Rep. Terri Cortvriend
Rep. June Speakman
Rep. Michael Chippendale
Tourism, Arts, and Recreation
Rep. Lauren Carson, Chair
Rep. Terri Cortvriend
Rep. Bernard Hawkins
Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.
Rep. Brian Newberry
Committee on Small Business
Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, Chair
Rep. Gregory Costantino, First Vice Chair
Rep. Terri Cortvriend, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Justine Caldwell
Rep. Lauren Carson
Rep. Liana Cassar
Rep. Julie Casimiro
Rep. Grace Diaz
Rep. Joshua Giraldo
Rep. Robert Phillips
Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell
Rep. Scott Slater
Rep. Teresa Tanzi
Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung
Rep. Justin Price
Committee on Special Legislation
Rep. Kathleen Fogarty, Chair
Rep. Grace Diaz, First Vice Chair
Rep. Bernard Hawkins, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Karen Alzate
Rep. Samuel Azzinaro
Rep. Stephen Casey
Rep. Joshua Giraldo
Rep. Brianna Henries
Rep. Katherine Kazarian
Rep. Rebecca Kislak
Rep. John Lombardi
Rep. Ramon Perez
Rep. Deborah Ruggiero
Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung
Rep. Justin Price
Committee on State Government and Elections
Rep. Evan Shanley, Chair
Rep. Mary Messier, First Vice Chair
Rep. Arthur Corvese, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Mia Ackerman
Rep. Edith Ajello
Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski
Rep. Leonela Felix
Rep. Raymond Hull
Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy
Rep. Jason Knight
Rep. Michelle McGaw
Rep. Ramon Perez
Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith
Rep. George Nardone
Rep. Brian Newberry
Committee on Veterans’ Affairs
Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, Chair
Rep. Carlos Tobon, First Vice Chair
Rep. James McLaughlin, Second Vice Chair
Rep. Marvin Abney
Rep. Mia Ackerman
Rep. Stephen Casey
Rep. Julie Casimiro
Rep. Susan Donovan
Rep. Deborah Fellela
Rep. John Lombardi
Rep. Michelle McGaw
Rep. Joseph Solomon, Jr.
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson
Rep. David Place
Rep. Justin Price
Additional Appointments
Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, Member, Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery
Rep. James McLaughlin, Co-Chair, Joint Commission on Defense Economy Planning
Rep. June Speakman, Delegate, New England Board of Higher Education