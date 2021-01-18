Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

News from New York Yacht Club American Magic, Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup

Sunday evening on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf, with live footage streaming to anxious sailing fans around the globe, American Magic sailors and support crew fought a desperate battle to save PATRIOT, the AC75 the 150-person team spent years designing, building, sailing and refining. On her 44th day of sailing, and her third day of racing in the Prada Cup, PATRIOT sustained major mid-race damage to the port side of the hull and was in real danger of slipping beneath the waves.

Moments earlier, the sleek, blue-hulled AC75 was winning her race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli with room and style to spare. As soon as a 25-knot rain squall sent PATRIOT flying into the air and then down onto her side, her fate rested in the hands of a tireless coalition of team personnel, America’s Cup competitors, first responders, and many others.

Watch American Magic’s RACE WEEK, Ep.2, to see how it this dramatic mid-Gulf rescue effort unfolded on the racecourse, on the team’s chase boats, and at the team’s base.