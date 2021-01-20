Newport History Tours, the Newport Historical Society’s walking tour program, will present weekly walking tours in February 2021. On Saturday afternoons visitors can enjoy a stroll through Newport’s historic neighborhoods with an expert tour guide. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1 pm: Discover the early history of Newport’s people of color, enslaved and free on the Creative Survival tour. Explore the places where enslaved people lived and labored, along with locations where free African-Americans built their enterprises and supported a new local industry.

Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1 pm: From Newport’s colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and its people during the Golden to Gilded tour.

Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 pm: Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies! Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution on the Road to Independence tour.

Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 1 pm: During the Common Burying Ground walking tour, explore the stone carvers, their art and the diverse people buried there who helped shape Newport’s history.

These hour-long walking tours depart from the Colony House and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active-duty military. Tickets must be purchased online at NewportHistoryTours.com; cash payments are not accepted.

All tours follow social distancing guidelines with participants wearing a cloth or medical face mask and groups staying six feet apart from anyone outside of their “quaranteam.”. Tours will not exceed ten participants and visitors will be asked a series of screening questions to ensure the health of everyone attending. For more details visit NewportHistoryTours.org, call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770 or email tours.