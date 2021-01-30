via the Town of Portsmouth

The Town Of Portsmouth reports that they received 90 COVID-19 vaccines from the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) designated for people 75 years of age and older. Our Emergency Management Director and volunteers have been reaching out and scheduling these vaccinations. If you are not scheduled for this very small initial program, Portsmouth writes on their that residents should “be assured RIDOH is planning on providing enough vaccines for all 75+ individuals who want to be vaccinated beginning mid-February”.

At this time, however, Portsmouth says there is no official “registry” for the vaccine, although guidance is currently being developed by the RI Department of Health. In the meantime, call our dedicated vaccine phone number at 401-643-0323 or email vaccine@portsmouthri.com and leave your name, phone number, age, and email (if applicable). The Town will contact you and provide you with specific directions once it is made available to us. “We will continue to provide updates on our web site and Emergency Management pages, social media sites, and notification emails regarding the vaccine timeline and COVID-19”, the town writes.

“Thank you for your continued patience as we all work through the complexities of ensuring all of Portsmouth’s 17,000+ residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine receive one! And, as always, Portsmouth, please stay well,” the town concludes.

Portsmouth Town Councilor Keith Hamilton shared the following on Facebook on Friday.

“Good Afternoon, Starting Monday Morning people 75 and old and register with the Town to get in line for the Vaccine. Please call 401-643-0323 or email vaccine@portsmouthri.com. Please provide the following:First and Last NameAgePhone NumberEmail – if you have one.The number and email will not be active till Monday. Once registered people will be contacted with an appointment time. At this point our vaccination site will be in Bristol”.