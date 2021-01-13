Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

Submitted by Carolyn Magnus, Director of Portsmouth Free Public Library

The American Revolution was a partial revolution: It promised the protection of unalienable rights to some, but not all, Americans. Enslaved African-Americans were essentially disregarded. The lecture will cover the period from the beginning of the American Revolution to the beginning of the lead-up to the American Civil War (1775-1850). It will cover African Americans and the Revolution, the “Black Regiment” and the Battle of Rhode Island, the Constitution and the slavery question, the growth of free black communities, African Americans and the antebellum North, abolitionism, African Americans and the antebellum South, the resistance of the enslaved, and African American culture.

After a 21-year career as an infantry officer in the Army, Fred Zilian was an educator for 23 years at Portsmouth Abbey School, where he taught history, ethics, and German. Zilian holds a Ph.D. in international relations/strategic studies from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University. He is the author of numerous articles, essays, and book reviews on history, domestic politics, international affairs, Germany, Europe, religion, music, education, climate change, race, globalization, civilization, slavery in America, and the Civil War.

This presentation is at 6:30 PM via zoom on Wednesday, February 10th. Please register online at www.portsmouthlibrary.org or call Portsmouth Free Public Library at 683-9457 so that a link may be sent to you.