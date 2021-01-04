The day that many have been waiting for is almost here.

The long-awaited opening of Plant City X, from the creators of Plant City in Providence, is scheduled to open at 619 West Main Road in Middletown, on Friday, January 15.

The restaurant will be a smaller version of the Providence location and will focus on re-imagining fast food in ways that are healthier and more sustainable for people and the planet. In addition to a drive-through, Plant City X will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Plant City co-founder Kim Anderson told What’s Up Newp on Monday confirmed the opening date (Friday, January 15) and shared that the restaurant will be open daily from 8 am to 11 pm.

As far as a menu goes, Anderson told What’s Up Newp that they will roll out the menu on their new website midweek next week.

Anderson, a Rhode Island native who lived in Newport for two summers, and her team signed the lease on October 15, 2020, for the location, a former Papa Gino’s that’s been vacant for more than a year.

In October, she told What’s Up Newp, “Plant City X will have a single, scaled-down menu that’s true to Plant City’s core concept: Delicious, beautiful, plant-based food made from scratch. All of the items planned for the menu will be versions of current best sellers in Providence, but at price points more in line with fast food. We want to be competitive as a fast-food option on the island. We want to provide a fast-food experience but in a re-imagined, plant-based environment”.

If the new year has you looking for a new job? Plant City is hiring. All positions are still available, kitchen experience preferred.

Any hiring inquiries can be sent to Chef Luis at luis.jaramillo@plantcitypvd.com.

Anderson encouraged everyone to follow the restaurant on Instagram @plantcityx for updates.

Plant City X has a big role to fill, Anderson told us in October that “the Middletown restaurant will serve as a template to make sure it’s a model that can be replicated and scaled in other places. We plan to open elsewhere in the state and beyond”.

Related:

October, 15, 2020 – Plant City X slated to open in Middletown

October 6, 2020 – Plant City looking to open location in Middletown