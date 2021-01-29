On the market for a new home? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses are hosting openin houses this weekend.

If you have any questions about real estate in Rhode Island, please feel free to contact Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@RemaxNewportRI.com

Newport

24 Walnut Street | $925,000

3 bed, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

Photo via Rhode Island Statewide MLS

4 Findley Place | $450,000

3 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Photo via Rhode Island Statewide MLS

Portsmouth

73 Cottage Avenue | $375,000

3 bed, 2 bath | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

Photo via Rhode Island Statewide MLS

Tiverton

6 Red Tail Trail | $179,000

3 bed, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2 pm

Photo via Rhode Island Statewide MLS

109 Bud Way | $449,000

3 bed, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm