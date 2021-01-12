This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

William Joseph Dobbin passed away peacefully on Sunday January 10, 2021. He was born in Claymont, Delaware on August 8,1922 to the late Richard Dobbin and Agnes (Kaflein) Dobbin. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie Dobbin, brothers Richard Dobbin and Joseph Dobbin.

He leaves behind his loving children William P. Dobbin of Boston, MA, James M. (Lori) Dobbin of Newport, RI, Pamela (John) Purvis of Middletown, RI and Debra (Jay) Tully of East Falmouth, MA. Bill, lovingly known as “Poppi” by his family, also leaves eight grandchildren, Brendan Dobbin, Kerryn Dobbin, Matthew Dobbin, Katie (Ty) Chapman,Teddy (Hannah) Dobbin, Sean (Amanda)Tully, Kevin (Katie-Lee) Tully, Brian Tully and two great grandchildren, Lauren Tully and Jamison Chapman. He also leaves grand-dogs Duncan, Maggie, Dublin & Sasha.

Bill grew up in Queens, NY and met his sweetheart Marie at a skating rink. Bill enlisted in the Navy and served as a Naval Aviation Machinist Mate stationed in the Pacific in World War II. Little did we know that the training he received would enable him to fix just about anything. Something that we all truly appreciated. Once back from the War Bill married Marie in 1947 and settled down to raise their family on Long Island and later in Connecticut. Insurance became Bill’s first calling with his own agency and later he worked for Allstate as the Northeast Underwriting Manager. He was always one to lend a helping hand as a Rotarian and volunteering to prepare income taxes for AARP. He was an avid reader and John Grisham was one of his favorite authors. Dancing and singing Broadway show tunes with Marie reminded him of their dates in New York City. His hobbies included gardening, golfing, fishing and traveling with Marie. Most of all he was a man of generous spirit and love. His family meant the world to him and he meant the world to them. Ever the gentleman – he was always someone you could count on to help in his selfless way. He was the true meaning of rock steady. As one his favorite songs in Camelot says: “If ever I would leave you, How could it be in springtime? Knowing how in spring I’m bewitched by you so? Oh, no! not in springtime! Summer, winter or fall! No, never could I leave you at all!”

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St Barnabas Church,1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate, Special Olympics of RI, www.support.specialolympics.org, Arbor Day Foundation www.arborday.org/forest-replanting-donation or Pets for Vets, www.petsforvets.com/donate .