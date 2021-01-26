This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Dunn, William Aloysius, 66, of Warwick RI, passed away January 21, 2021 at home.

He was born in Stamford, CT on November 25, 1954, the son of the late William A. and Margaret (Crosson) Dunn.

Bill is survived by his children Joseph H. and Elizabeth A. and his former wife and best friend Kelly House. He also leaves his siblings James F. Dunn of Woonsocket, Molly Dunn of Stamford, CT, Kathryn Hannabury of Portsmouth, Margaret Watkins of N. Smithfield, Stephen M. Dunn of Portsmouth, Annie Carson of Portsmouth, RI and many nephews and nieces. His brother Timothy P. predeceased him.

Bill was a 1972 graduate of Stamford Catholic High School in Stamford, CT. A life-long learner he received a BA and a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.

Bill enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in social music groups and open mics. He performed in many local theatres including Barker Playhouse and Second Story Theatre. Bill also performed at the 2004 Oscars. He enjoyed all sports as a player, a coach and a fan. He coached his children’s youth soccer leagues for many years.

Bill worked at Verizon in Providence and previously worked at Brown University.

A private service is being planned for Bill at this time with a larger celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Please share condolences and memories at Connors memorialfuneralhome.com

From Kelly House:

Bill and I were married from 2001 until last year. Our two children, Joseph and Lizzy, are 18 and 16. Bill was an insatiably curious person. He disliked fiction but he devoured history and loved to talk about it. He had the strongest moral compass of just about anyone I ever met. He also had a will of iron. When he decided he was going to do something, he did it. Bill and I met in an acting class in Providence. I remember as I got to know him I experienced the joy of peeling back layers and discovering new things I liked about him each time we were together. He loved acting and music. At any hour of the day or night you might find him playing one of his many guitars, working out classical pieces, strumming flamenco rhythms, or jamming some classics. For the last few years he was a regular participant in a local song circle. Bill loved sports and especially running. He had a knee replacement surgery a while back and he was just really getting into running again. He was always striving to learn new skills and seek new experiences. Bill attended Sacred Harp singings with me when we were first dating. He wasn’t too sure about it at the beginning but he grew into a fine shape note singer. When my sister Karen died suddenly about six months after Bill and I met, the warmth and love of the Sacred Harp community that carried me through that time also lifted Bill’s heart and brought new understanding of what a community of musicians can mean to one another. Although neither of us have been attending singings much for a while, Bill and the kids and I still regularly sang at home. Most of all Bill loved Lizzy and Joseph. The day Joseph was born and wrapped his hand around Bill’s finger Bill became a different person. He was always pretty private and reserved but fatherhood opened up a well of joy and love that made him a softer and warmer man. He was a devoted and loving father, and he was so proud of them — not just their accomplishments, but who they are as people. His light will continue to shine through them. They are experiencing a grievous, cruel loss, but I take some comfort knowing that Bill himself prepared them to navigate this new path by instilling in them his strength, love, and kindness.