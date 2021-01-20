This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mr. William A. Hanlon, 84, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021; he passed away at the Newport Hospital, in Newport, RI.

William was born on August 7, 1936, in Providence, RI to Bernard Hanlon and Alice (Fournier) Hanlon. William is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (McDermott) Hanlon of Portsmouth and his children; Margaret Warner and her husband Kevin of Tiverton, RI, Kathleen Hanlon, of Tiverton, William A. Hanlon, Jr. and his wife, Lynn, of Portsmouth, Elizabeth Lewis and her husband Ralph, of Portsmouth and Patty Baronian, of Portsmouth.

He is also survived by his brother, Richard Hanlon, of Coventry, and his grandchildren; Christopher Warner, of New Hampshire, Maureen Warner and PFC Joshua Botelho, both of Tiverton RI, Alyssa, Ralph IV and Sarah Lewis; Emma and Julia Hanlon; and Jimmy, Hannah and Will Baronian all of Portsmouth RI. He also is survived by his great-grandchild William Warner. He was the brother of the late Bernard Hanlon, Jr., Joseph Hanlon, James Hanlon, and Claire (Hanlon) McDermott. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was born and raised in Providence, RI and he remained a resident of there until moving to and becoming a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, RI 52 years ago.

In his early years, Mr. Hanlon would deliver newspapers in his neighborhood in Providence. He attended LaSalle High School where he was a superlative long-distance runner and from there, he took his talents to Providence College where he was given a scholarship for Track. At PC he continued to excel at Track and was an athletic scholar and standout. He also excelled in his education at PC and formed many life-long relationships there which he fostered with his involvement in the Friars Club, the National Alumni Association, his position on the Board of Governors, as Class Agent and on many Reunion Committees. He was also a loyal Member and Officer of Newport County Alumni for Providence College; he served proudly as a Supply Officer for the United States Navy. He then obtained his CPA and went on to become Vice President of Transcom Electronics and the Chief Financial Consultant for Alcatel both in Portsmouth, RI. After that he spent 6 years as the Financial Director for Town of Middletown.

Mr. Hanlon boasted that his greatest achievement in life was courting and marrying his beloved wife Mary Ann. His second greatest achievement was his family. Mr. Hanlon loved his family dearly and loved spending time with them…. he especially loved each and every one of his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Anthony’s Church located at 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The burial will be private. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Newport Hospital for their amazing care.