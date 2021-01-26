This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Vasco Tito Camacho, age 72 of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 22, 2021.

Tito was born on Madeira Island, Portugal to his beloved mother Matilde Vasconcelos Camacho in 1948. It was in Madeira where he met his loving wife Maria (Paixao) Camacho. They met when serving as Godparents to their best friend’s child in the summer of 1975. It was love at first sight and they married the following year.

In 1979, Tito and Maria moved to Newport, RI where she and her family had already previously immigrated. Tito adored Newport and his adopted USA. It was truly the land of opportunity he always seeked. Tito first found work in Newport Hospital’s custodial staff and the local hotel industry as a Houseman. He often held both jobs full time and simultaneously. That kind of work ethic was recognized and rewarded by the Newport community.

Tito expanded and went to business for himself providing Property Management services that spanned the full range of Commericial, Residential, and large Estate servicing. Whether it be cleaning, caretaking, providing maintenance, or overseeing large construction projects, Tito was always the man to count on to get the job done right. Tito was never one for early retirement and he always considered his life’s work to be his life’s pleasure.

Tito always considered those he worked with and worked for as part of his extended family. Tito loved big family trips and playing the piano for anyone who wanted hear.

Tito is survived by his wife Maria, his children Marco and Michele Camacho, granddaughters Quiara Brooks and Unity Barnes, and great-granddaughter Marianna Barnes, all of Newport.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Matilde.

Public Viewing will be held Saturday, 30th of January, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave, Newport, RI 02840.