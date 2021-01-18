Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Thomas Koster, 70, of Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Thomas was born in Seaford, New York to Walter and Catherine Koster. Thomas was the loving husband to the late Julie A. Koster.

Tommy was a 28 year Middletown resident and parishioner of St Lucy’s church after completing a distinguished 24 year Naval career. Tom was a kind and gentle man who lived a complete life filled with enough stories to line the pages of many books. He has a calm soul and was loved by all who knew him. He is a man to look up to and aspire to be and will be missed by many.

Thomas is survived by his son Michael T. Koster and his wife Jacqueline of West Greenwich, his two loving grandchildren Andrew and Emily, his mother Catherine, his brother Andrew, four sisters Geraldine, Ann, Catherine and Marian and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Julie, he was preceded in death by his father Walter and brother William Koster.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Middletown, RI on Tuesday, January 26th, at 9AM.

Burial with military honors will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.

Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com