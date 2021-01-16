Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Taura Lisa Dwyer, 53, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed peacefully January 12, 2021, after a three month courageous battle with cancer. Taura was born in Newport, RI to her parents John Dwyer III and Sally Emmett Dwyer.

Taura will be remembered by all who knew her for her exuberant personality, her kind and loving spirit, her love of Crocs, and her big genuine smile. Taura loved her home, friends and family, her cat Caramel, lively conversations and friendly debate.

Taura was a 1987 graduate of PHS. She began her working career in Hospitality at the Marriott, where she established and maintained many lifelong relationships. Her sense of creativity and design, inherited from and nurtured by her mother, Sally, eventually drew her to another venture.

Taura had a knack for creativity in design. She drew upon nature and the sea for inspiration in creating works of art showcasing her talents. With her mother, Sally, her dear friend Vanessa Gomes, and sometimes her sister Erin, Taura ran the island’s most exquisite gift shop, Beach House, formerly located in West Main Road, for over 10 years. Through those years, she assisted thousands in finding the one right gift out of hundreds of lovely items. She loved meeting new people and developed many friendships there.

Most recently, Taura was employed at EBCAP in early child care. She will be sorely missed by the staff and the little ones for her big, beautiful smile and her tender encouragement.

Although she was a true islander, Taura’s love of travel took her to some of the most beautiful places in the world, most notably Germany, Austria, Italy and Turks and Caicos.

Perhaps her greatest strength was the ability to be a loyal and loving daughter, sister, and friend. Taura’s devoted family and host of dear, lifelong friends sustained her and gave her the courage she needed to face her final battle.

Taura is survived by her mother Sally Emmett Dwyer, stepmother Jane Dwyer, sister Erin Dwyer, sister Elizabeth Kearns (Mike Hoogasian) brother John Dwyer IV, nephew Joshua Bowen, niece Abigail Yakey, aunt Vicky Fox (Joe), aunt Elizabeth Emmett, twin cousins Shaun Sorensen (Alexis) and Shannon Burke (Randy), Haley Ford, Suzanne Dwyer Jones, Garrett Hedges and Kara Hedges Sasse (Ryan).

She was preceded in death by father John Dwyer III, uncle Richard Dwyer, and twin aunts Mary Hedges and Wilmoth Mead, sister Megan Yakey, nephew Dylan Gatta, and all of her grandparents..

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no immediate services. A gathering to celebrate Taura’s life, and her impact on ours, will be held this coming summer.

May Taura’s memory be a treasure and may her soul have kick-ass adventures!!

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Three Angels Fund. http://www.threeangelsfund.com/