This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Sharon Denomme, age 73, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on January 22, 2021 in St. Anne’s Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald J. Denomme.

Sharon was born in Fall River, on April 1, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Norma G. (Vallencourt) & Joseph Patrick Doyle Sr. She grew up in Fall River & Jacksonville Fl. before settling down and living the majority of her life at her home in Portsmouth RI. Sharon was a special person devoting her life to being a loving wife, a homemaker and beautiful mom to her 3 sons. After her husband’s death in 1983, Sharon worked to continue her late husband’s military work by volunteering for the former Naval Fleet Reserve Branch 19 in Newport RI. She would work to help the Ladies Auxiliary of the branch. She eventually became president of the group leading multiple charitable efforts including clothing drives, organizing raffles, and directing holiday and seasonal events for underprivileged veteran families and their children. She furthered these efforts in her personal time and making and delivering holiday baskets of cheer to local folks who were less fortunate. She was voted woman of the year multiple times for these unselfish efforts. Sharon was a firm believer in helping people who help themselves and could still not seem to get a break. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved being around her family, loved cooking for her family, and was brutally honest. She could see a lie coming from a mile away and always knew when she was being “Gas lighted”.

Later in life Sharon enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow into fine young men and women. She enjoyed soap operas, cooking, word search, sudoku and of course Farmville. She had a distinct love for animals and will soon be reunited with her loving Black pugs Sir Ninja & Princess

Sharon is survived by three sons, James Richard Amaral Jr. of Portsmouth RI., Steven Amaral of Portsmouth, RI. & Christopher Denomme and his wife Susan of Tiverton, RI. Her siblings Patricia Jordan of Lewiston Texas, Peter Doyle of Jacksonville, FL. and Irene Tokarski of Portsmouth RI. She also leaves her grandchildren James Rodney Amaral, Jonathan Paul Amaral, Justin Michael Amaral, Sophia Rose Amaral & Brooke Fernandes, Also Several great grandchildren Phoebe Bettencourt, Skyla Fernandes & Landyn Maltais, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. She is also survived by her former husband and close friend James Richard Amaral Sr. whom she loved very much as well as her puppy Midnite.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald J Denomme and her siblings, John Doyle, Charles Doyle, and Norma Pike, Joseph Doyle Jr, as well as her parents.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 30, 2021, in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd, Portsmouth.

A private burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.