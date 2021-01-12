This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Robert Seiberling, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 9, 2021. He was the husband of Janice (Johnson) Seiberling of Middletown.

Robert was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon graduating from High School he promptly entered the US Navy. He began a 20 year career in the Navy, spending over 11 years at sea as a Radarman. After retirement from active duty, he and Janice settled on Aquidneck Island and he began a rewarding career as a technical writer, first with McLaughlin Research and later with Raytheon. Since his retirement he has enjoyed completing extensive genealogical research of his family history.

Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Seiberling, and two daughters Katherine Seiberling-Falbo and her husband Joel Falbo of NY and Carrie Seiberling and her partner Paul O’Doherty of Winthrop, MA, and a sister Marilyn Seiberling of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Irene Seiberling, and his brother James Seiberling.

Funeral services will be private, a recording of the graveside service with military honors will be availalbe online at (www.link.memorial/seiberling).

Memorial donations may be made to: Potter League For Animals at 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.