Rita Petropoulos, 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2021.

Rita was born, November 5, 1937, in Newport, RI to Frank and Madeline (Garlock) Devol.

She was married to the late Harold C. Petropoulos.

Rita graduated from St. Augustin’s School and St. Catherine Academy, Class of 1955.

She was a long-time member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club and served as president of the Wanumetonomy Women’s Golf Association, and a former member of the Rhode Island Women’s Golf Association. She was a member of the Newport County Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce and served as the president of the Women’s Division. She was an active member of the Middletown Senior Center. In recent years, Rita worked at the Officer’s Club on Newport Naval Station, as the Front desk and Gift Shop Manager.

Rita is survived by her two daughters; Cynthia DeAngelo and her husband, Thomas, of North Reading, MA., and Krista Petropoulos and her husband Carl Russell, of Newport. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Madeline, Jackson, and Thomas, of North Reading, and her siblings: Susan Devol Craig and James Devol, both of Florida. She also leaves her nephews, Stephen, and Christopher Ferris, of Newport her nephew Christy Petropoulos and niece Valerie St. Peter, both of Portsmouth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Petropoulos, her parents, and her sister Joan L. Ferris.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private burial will take place in Island Cemetery in Newport.