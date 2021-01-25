This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Richard “Richie” Camara 65, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, departed this life on December 30, 2020.

Richie was born March 7, 1955, in Providence, RI, to Lawrence and Gertrude (Morris) Camara. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1973 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. After returning from overseas service, he worked at Raytheon as an electronic tester and manufacture expeditor. Mechanically inclined and gifted with a strong work-ethic, Richie graduated from Bay State School of Technology in Canton, MA and worked for various appliance repair companies, before working for the Town of Portsmouth.

Richie was an active member of his community, as a member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, the Portuguese American Citizens Club, and the Sakonnet Sportsman’s Club, where he was able to pursue his love of fishing and spend time with his many friends. Richie was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth and was a Knight of Columbus. In addition to his civic activities and religious life, he was an animal lover, especially his Labrador “Murphy”.

Richie is survived by his siblings; Michael Camara and his wife Vivian, of Tiverton, RI, and Cynthia Campbell and her husband, Kenneth of Assonet, MA. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews and great-nephews and a great-niece, and many loving friends.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fall River, MA.

Richie’s family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date, when COVID19 restrictions improve.

Memorial donations may be made to: Potter League for Animals at 87 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, RI 02842.