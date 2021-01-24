This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs Patricia Church, age 79, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 21, 2021. Patricia was born in Steubenville, OH to George and Helen Campbell. Patricia married Harry Church of Portsmouth, R.I. on Dec. 20, 1973. Patricia is survived by Harry Church (Spouse), Jim Church, Sr. (Robin) of Somerset, MA, Greg Church (Cindy) of Killingly, CT, Kim Church of Portsmouth, RI, Benjamin Church (Lauren) of Swansea, Ma. her sister, Georgie Ellsworth (Hank) of Coos Bay, OR. She was very proud to be Grandma to 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister, Karyn Faircloth. Patricia was a member of the Women’s Auxillary of the VFW Post 5390 in Portsmouth, RI. Donations may be made in Patrica’s Memory to Alvaro E. Vieira Memorial Post Home 5390 c/o VFW, PO Box 282, Portsmouth, RI 02871