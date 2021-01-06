This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Michele (Martellino) Rajotte, 70, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, MA.

Michele was born May 20, 1950, in Newport, RI, to the late John Martellino and Alice (Kemble) Martellino.



Michele was a 1969 graduate of Middletown High School. She enjoyed writing poetry, painting and reading non fiction. Michele loved spending time with her daughter and family. She will be deeply missed by all.Michele is survived by her daughter Mia Taylor and her husband Gary of Dartmouth, MA, and her grandson, Christian Taylor also of Dartmouth, MA. Her brother John Martellino and his wife Jane of Greenwich, CT, several cousins, nieces and nephews and long time devoted friend Paul Anderson of Middletown, RI.



She was preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Martellino, Robert Martellino, Paula Myers and Alicia Adrian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 9, 2021 at 9:30 am in Jesus Saviour Church 509 Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private.