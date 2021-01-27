This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Mary Lou Quenga, 64, of Newport, passed away on January 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 1, 1954, in Wausau, WI.

She is survived by her father, Joseph Richard Baich Sr., and was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Marie Baich. She is survived by her six siblings: Sharon White of Strafford, New Hampshire; David Baich of Middletown, Rhode Island; Lynn Sokol of Newport, Rhode Island; John Beese of Austin, Texas; Kevin Beese of Coventry, Rhode Island; and Richard Baich Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and many extended, loving family members and friends.

Mary Lou will long be remembered for her sense of humor and caring soul amongst her friends at Village House. She treasured her time with those she loved and had a contagiously positive perspective on life. She cherished the simplest of things. She worked in childcare in many different capacities. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, and aunt who shared her time unselfishly. The comic relief she provided, her genuine laugh, and her beautiful soul will not be forgotten.

A private ceremony will be held at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. The family asks that people make donations in support of the Village House Activity Fund, Floor, 70 Harrison Ave, 2nd Floor, Newport, RI 02840, in lieu of sending flowers.