This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary K. (Huntley) Urquhart, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, formerly of Calais, Maine, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Royal Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Gary R. Urquhart for 61 years.

Mary was born in Eastport, ME, to the late Percy Huntley and Helen Matthews.

Mary graduated from Shead Memorial High School in 1951. Later that year she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Gary Urquhart, and supported him throughout his service in the U.S. Navy. They lived in Norfolk, VA, Newport, RI, and Brunswick, ME. Upon his retirement from the Navy they returned to Washington County, ME.

Mary enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, talking walks, attending church, Bible Study, and volunteering at food pantries. Mary loved making friends, by talking to strangers she would meet, encouraging them to talk about their lives and family stories.

Mary is survived by her children, Debra Viera of Newport, RI, Diane Finnegan and husband Scott of Bear, DE, and Dennis Urquhart of Calais, ME. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, Shanon Fraser, Sara Viera, Jessica Day, and Eryn Finnegan, 6 great-grandchildren, Alysia Fraser, Cayden Marks, Everett Marks, Coralie Viera, Lily Day and Hunter Day, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Robert Urquhart, an infant grandson Christopher Urquhart, her husband Gary R. Urquhart, and two brothers, George and John Huntley.

Services will be private on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home. All are welcome to join the livestream by following this link http://link.memorial/Urquhart