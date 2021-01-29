This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Margaret L. Botelho, at 101 years old, a long time resident of Middletown, RI and former resident of Pompano Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Margaret was born on April 29, 1919 in Middletown, RI to the late Frank P. Silvia and Mary (Cardoza) Silvia. Margaret grew up on the family farm in Middletown, the oldest of seven siblings, and attended Newport Public schools. She loved to travel with family and friends, especially to Las Vegas, Portugal, and Italy and spending her retirement years in Florida. She always enjoyed the large family gatherings and hosting parties for relatives and her many friends. She was the co-founder of Aquidneck Package Store in Middletown in the late 1960’s and continued as a consultant to the business for many years. She also loved cooking ethnic meals and working in her garden. Margaret’s generous spirit will be missed by many – she was quick to help family, friends, and strangers alike. Her strength, wisdom, laughter, and goodwill will long be remembered.

Margaret is survived by her son Frank Botelho and his wife Pamela of Palm Coast, FL. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Frank A. Botelho, Jr. and her only grandchild Craig Botelho of Winter Springs, FL.

Margaret is survived by her brother Raymond Silvia of Middletown and sister Mary Elizabeth Silvia of Virginia Beach, VA. Margaret was predeceased by brothers Francis Silvia and William Silvia of Middletown, Arthur Silvia of Portsmouth, and sisters Patricia Sheehan of Holbrook, MA and Joan Holthaus of Edina, MN.

She is survived by brothers-in law and sisters-in-law Ethel Botelho of Jamestown, RI, Olga DeMello and Agnes Michael of Middletown of Middletown; Virginia and Sid Jennings of Newport, and Ken Holthaus of Edina, MN, and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. A private burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.