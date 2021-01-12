This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Margaret Beattie Brown of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late James J. Beattie of Newport, RI. Born in Danforth, Maine on May 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sanders and Irene Washburn of Maine.

Growing up she spent many happy summers in Portsmouth, RI. She graduated from Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine. Shortly after graduation she moved to Rhode Island where she met and fell in love with Jimmy. They eloped to Virginia in 1955. She worked for the Chamber of Commerce, Newport City Hall, and she spent many years working at Middletown Town Hall for the board of canvassers.



She retired to Englewood, Florida with her second husband, the late Robert Brown, where she enjoyed taking cooking classes, volunteering at the hospital and even got her CNA license. After Bob’s passing she returned home to Middletown to be close to her family.



She is survived by her son James C. Beattie of Middletown and her daughter and son-in-law Kimaree and David Grislis of Narragansett and her three grandsons Blakely, Brady, and Jeremiah Grislis.



Margaret truly enjoyed history and was an avid reader. She was known around town for her great love of people and as “Full of Information Beattie”. She was a wonderful mother and Mimi. She loved going to her grandsons’ sporting events and being their biggest fan.



There will be a private burial. At a later time, the family will have a celebration of life and love for Margaret.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army by visiting www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn