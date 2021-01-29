Source: This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Kevin Michael O’Halloran, 62, of Middletown, RI died on January 27th, 2021 after a courageous and dignified battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontal-Temporal Dementia (LV-FTD).

Born on June 21,1958, the summer solstice, in St. Albans, New York, Kevin lived everyday like it was the longest day of the year. Being in a Navy family, Kevin grew up around the world – from Virginia to North Carolina to Bangkok, Thailand – always close to the ocean. When the O’Halloran’s were stationed in Newport, RI in 1971 it became their permanent home.

Growing up, Kevin was an explorer and tinkerer, and he could usually be found adventuring with his always-by-his-side brother Terry. As an early east coast skateboarder, you could find him in empty pools across Aquidneck Island. He once built a Heathkit H8 computer and had a fully equipped dark room by the 8th grade. Kevin attended Bishop Connolly High School (‘76) and graduated from Middletown High School in 1977. It was at the inspiration of Father “Spike” Hanrahan and the encouragement of teacher Ms. Blake that Kevin decided to pursue his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering at University of Rhode Island.

Before college, the biggest milestone in Kevin’s life occurred. He met the love of his life, Julia Regine, on a summer day at Third Beach when he rescued her after a water-skiing incident. Kevin and Julie dated throughout their time at URI, while Julie “majored” in Kevin O’Halloran, and they married in 1984. Their unconditional love for each other spanned over 43 years and is an inspiration to their entire family.

Kevin’s career included engineering and sales positions in high-tech, industrial, and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Oracle, and Molten Metal Technologies. He retired from Nye Lubricants in 2020 after 10 dedicated years. Kevin’s creative and curious spirit also guided many entrepreneurial endeavors including developing real estate, flipping houses, and running his own companies.

He most enjoyed being on the water and in nature. His greatest passion was surfing. When he wasn’t riding the waves, you could find him sailing, skiing or on his bike. He was also an avid amateur photographer, stargazer, and world traveler, having once cruised to the coast of South Africa on a ship with Neil Armstrong to photograph an historic solar eclipse.

Kevin’s most cherished time was spent with his three daughters, Darcey, Lauren and Charlotte. He was their biggest supporter in all they pursued and often could be found cheering for them in the waves, on the lacrosse field, at the hockey rink, or on the marathon course. His engineering skills were evidenced in many projects he shared with them, such as building a backyard playhouse, inventing household gadgets, or constructing a boat for the annual Ida Lewis Junior Belly Button Regatta. His explorer spirit instilled in his daughters the courage to dream big and not be afraid of taking risks.

Kevin supported his community over the years through leadership roles in the Kiwanis Club of Fall River, the Middletown High School Alumni Association, as a Board Member of the Pennfield School, and member of the Middletown Economic Advisory Committee. He enjoyed membership at the Ida Lewis Yacht Club as well as summers at Hazard’s Beach.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, three daughters, Darcey, Lauren and Charlotte (and his grand-dog Bowie); his parents Dr. Patrick and Darcey O’Halloran; his siblings Brian O’Halloran (Constance Hayes O’Halloran), Laureen O’Halloran (Robert Stoltz), Kathryn O’Halloran and Terence O’Halloran; his father-in-law Dr. Anthony Regine; sisters-in-law Karen Regine and Ellen Kalhofer (Richard Kalhofer), and brother-in-law Stephen Regine. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews: Meaghan O’Halloran Meropol (Ian Meropol), Patrick O’Halloran, Timothy O’Halloran (Laura O’Halloran), Brendan O’Halloran (Elizabeth Trompeter), Isabel Regine, Maxim Regine, Victoria Kalhofer, and Mathew Kalhofer. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Angela Pedorella Regine, and dear friends Steve Gleason and John Pedrick.

Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private. His funeral mass will be livestreamed and available to view Monday, February 1, 2020. A larger celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kevin’s memory to Compassionate Care ALS (ccals.org), Clean Ocean Access (cleanoceanaccess.org), Middletown High School Alumni Association (mhsrialumni.org).