Mrs. June Davis Stare, age 94, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 28, 2021.

Born in North Tonawanda, NY on June 29, 1926, June was the only daughter of J. Arthur and Esther (Goltz) Brown. She was also the sister of James A. Brown and William D. Brown both of whom have predeceased her.

June grew up in a family of artists and creative people. As a result, she developed a number of artistic interests of which art and music were paramount. She attended Albright Art School in Buffalo and worked off and on as a free lance graphic artist for a good portion of her life. Her music skills started with piano lessons as a young child and continued through her high school years when she found and fell in love with the sound of the bassoon. She continued that interest in music throughout her entire life and spawned a love of music in all of her children that continues to this day. June was an active member of both the Fall River Symphony and the Newport Concert Band for many years and was always interested in attending live music concerts of any type.

June was married to Robert Davis for 34 years until his death in 1983. June and Robert raised their six children in Rhode Island, first in Little Compton and then in Portsmouth. In 1987, June married again to John Stare, a family friend and fellow bassoonist. John and June enjoyed traveling and playing music together until John’s death in 2003.

June leaves her children, Robin Hamilton, Jamie Caromile, Wendy Houle, Megan Weymouth, Peter Davis, Ellen Davis, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a large number of nephews and nieces. A celebration of June’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to a favorite music organization or music scholarship program of the donor’s choosing.