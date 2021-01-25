This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

John M. Paixao, 69, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 20, 2021. John was born on Madeira Island, Portugal, to his late parents Antonio Teixiera Paixao and Maria Belmira Goncalves Paixao. John was married to Ariete (Xavier) Paixao for 37 years.

John was an employee of the City of Newport for over 30 years until his retirement. He was also a member of Jesus Saviour Church and the Vasco da Gama Society.

John is survived by his wife Ariete Paixao of Newport, his son Chris Paixao of Newport, and one granddaughter Delilah Paixao. He is also survived by his siblings Maria Buchholz, Maria Graca Camacho, Paulino Paixao, and many nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Nelson Paixao.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport, on Thursday, January 28 with visiting hours from 9:00-9:45am in the church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM.

Burial will be private.

The Paixao family would like to thank the entire staff of Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for their support and compassion at the end of John’s life.

Memorial donations can be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave, Newport, RI 02840.