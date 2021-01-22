This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Jerome “Jay” Paul Jackson, Jr., 64, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, passed away on January 19, 2021. Jay was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Jerome “Jerry” Jackson and Charlotte Jackson on December 1, 1956. He attended Pilgrim High School and graduated in 1974. Jay went on to graduate summa cum laude with degrees in physics and biology from Boston University. For over 34 years, Jay worked as a Patent Examiner for the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Outside of work, he was an avid hockey and baseball player and coach, bike rider, reader, student of philosophy, writer of poetry, piano and guitar player, and all-around problem solver. He especially loved spending time at his second home in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Annette Jackson; son, Nathaniel Jackson (Eileen); grandson, Colin Jackson; mother, Charlotte Jackson Torch; and sister Diane Pike (Frank). He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he touched along his journey. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerome “Jerry” Jackson, and son, Jacob Jackson.

A private funeral service will be held in Newport, Rhode Island. O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. The family will be holding Celebrations of Life for all family and friends in Maryland and Rhode Island later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FeedingAmerica, P.O. Box 96749, Washington, D.C. 20090-6749, or by visiting www.feedingamerica.org/donate