This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Jeffery Mark Steeves, 60, of Newport, RI, died on January 18, 2021 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence RI.

He was born January 28, 1960 in Millinocket, Maine to his loving parents Ernest and Dolly Steeves, both lifelong residents of Millinocket who predeceased him.

Jeff graduated from Stearns High School Class of 1979 and attended Bangor Community College where he received an Associate’s Degree. Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1983 and served primarily on Ohio class submarines including the USS Henry M Jackson and USS Kentucky. He received many citations including the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Coast Guard Special Operations Service Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal and Navy Expeditionary Medal. Chief Petty Officer Steeves retired in 2003.

Jeff loved hunting and fishing and just being in the North Woods. He looked forward to trips to camp with his brother, Ern, and friends Gary, Hippie and Wayne. He also enjoyed spending 18 consecutive Christmases with his wife Debbie and various friends at Captain Lord Mansion in Kennebunkport. Jeff was an excellent cook and loved to make people happy with his creations.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Debbie, of Newport, RI, two sons, Charles Ross Steeves and Curtis Warren Steeves and two grandchildren, Camlynn and Landon of Georgia, his brother Ernest Steeves and wife Cathy of Orono, ME, sister Linda Milley and husband Alexander of Rye, NH and loving nieces Michelle and Courtney and nephews Matthew and Alexander.

Services will be held at a later date.