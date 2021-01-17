Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Elect Lady Contessa Jaurodi (Toon) Spencer, 61, of Middletown, passed away on January 6, 2021, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Pastor Richard C. Spencer, Sr., and the 1st Lady of The New HBC Worship Center, Newport, RI.

Bullet, as she was nicknamed by her father, was born in Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, NY, on September 15, 1959. She was the daughter of Early E. Toon, Sr. of Lexington, NC and the late Lois (Jarmond) Toon of New Bern, NC.

In addition to her husband, Elect Lady Spencer is survived by their children, Denapalee S. Spencer of Charlotte, NC; SFC Richard C. Spencer, Jr. and his wife Ramona of Fort Benning, GA; Johnnie E. Spencer and his wife Sheila of Middletown, RI; and David S. Spencer and his wife Desiree of Tarboro, NC; as well as their nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her father Early E. Toon, Sr.

Elect Lady Spencer also leaves to mourn her brothers Earl E. Toon Jr. and his wife Carla of Dallas, TX; Cedrick Toon with his wife Yvonne of Brooklyn, NY, and a sister, Tanya Tirado of Dallas, TX. Coming from a large family, she leaves several brothers and sisters, two uncles, her “God-Mother” Pastor Thelma Francis Nelson of Brunswick, GA, numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews. Elect Lady Spencer is known as and called “Mama Tessa” by many spiritual sons and daughters.

Visitation and graveside services will be private in accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions. However, both services will be livestreamed at http://link.memorial/Spencer . Internment will be at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to: The New HBC Worship Center, 229 Maple Ave., Newport, RI 02840.