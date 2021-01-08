This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Constance Benard (Bateman), 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on January 6, 2021, from natural causes.

Constance (Connie) was born on May 14, 1932 to Gilbert and Fabiola Bateman in Newport RI. She attended Newport Public Schools. After school she went on to work at the Newport Hospital.

She met Raymond (Ray) Frank Benard and her life had changed forever; they were wed in 1949, going on to have five children, Raymond (Bugsy), Donna, Gilbert, David and Margie.

When Constance had Raymond Jr., she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother, raising all five to accomplish great things.

Connie and Ray belonged on a bowling league: Ray’s Shell, they would bowl weekly at the Strike Zone in Middletown, and not only did they enjoy bowling but they were actually good at it and received trophies. She also enjoyed Bingo and socializing! During her later life she dedicated many of days to playing bingo and celebrating special occasions with her friends at the Anthony House. She spent her Saturdays going out to breakfast and shopping, adding “just one more cute nick nack” to her evergrowing collection. The Anthony House was full of her friends, that were like her second family. She became the “key holder,” upon moving in- she was so proud that she had a job that others depended on her for.

She was sweet and thoughtful always putting others before herself. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated grandmother. Connie enjoyed crocheting in her spare time; making items for her grandchildren. Family came first and was above all things. She was a peace maker, convincing all to always get along. She was passionate about caring for her family and providing them with warmth and kindness, she leaves great shoes to be filled.

Constance is survived by her brothers: Robert Bateman, George Bateman both of which reside in Oklahoma, and Ronald (Ronnie) Bateman of Newport, RI. Her children: Gilbert Benard of Swansea, MA, Margie Deveau (Benard) of Canton, GA, and David Benard of Cranston, RI. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and 3 great granddogs: Josephine, Petey, and Howie. She is predeceased by her parents Fabiola and Gilbert Bateman. Her husband Raymond Frank Benard. Her brother Gilbert Bateman. Her children: Raymond (Bugsy) Frank Benard Jr, and Donna Louise Gayauski (Benard). Her grandchildren: Kristen Marie Jorge and Jason Donovan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Connie’s name to the Anthony House in Portsmouth RI. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.