Carolyn Joan (Jessey) Amoruso of Middletown, RI, formerly of Newport, RI, was reunited with her beloved husband Louis Amoruso Jr. on January 26, 2021 after a long illness accelerated by complications of COVID-19.

Carol was born on July 12, 1933 in Newport, RI to the late John Jessey and Grace (Johnston) Jessey.

Precisely nineteen years later she married the love of her life, Louis Amoruso Jr. He often said he would never have to buy her a birthday gift, as he was the gift that kept on giving. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

Carol was the sister of the late Doris Freitas, Elsa Jones, Charles Williams, and John Jessey. She was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Kim Amoruso McCarthy in 2000, as well as her husband Louie in 2013.

A graduate of Rogers High School, Carol worked for many years in the insurance business at the Packer Braman Agency and Gustave J. S. White. Although she enjoyed her work, her family was her life’s focus. While her children were growing up, she volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and many other school, church and community volunteer positions.

Carol (Grammy, GG) leaves behind her son Louis Amoruso III and her devoted daughter-in-law Holly of Portsmouth, RI, her treasured grandchildren Jay McCarthy, Kristen Knight, Gina Williams, Alison Amoruso, Francisco Amaral, Dominic Amaral, and Alexander Amaral. The lights-of-her life were her precious great-grandchildren, Nieema, Arion, Colby, Lorena, Conor, Jade, Avery, Adam, Riley, Justin, Domonick, Avenley and Amelia. She was a loyal friend to many, and leaves behind great friends, many nieces and nephews, and her former son-in-law Edward McCarthy.