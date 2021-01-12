This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Betty J. Calvin, of Tiverton, RI passed away on January 10, 2021. She was the wife of the late Dean R. Calvin.

Born in Wichita, KS on August 21, 1924 to Joseph & Mildred Hume. She attended Washburn University in Topeka, KS and went on to become a flight attendant at TWA before meeting the love of her life, Dean and marrying in 1946. They eventually moved to Littleton, Colorado where she was very involved in her children’s activities and her church. Dean’s job took them to Middletown, Rhode Island for 10 years where they learned to enjoy the water and boating activities despite longing for the mountains of Colorado. She enjoyed years of working in the mental health field, singing in her church choir and traveling around the East Coast to see all that this area had to offer. She was adventuresome in spirit and always on the move. They eventually settled back in Broomfield, Colorado where she worked to build their first Senior Center, becoming the first president, active in the Rotary and won the “Heart of Broomfield” award for all the energy and time devoted to her town and its residents. Betty and Dean, along with their children and their families enjoyed time in Estes Park, Co in the cabin her parents built in the mid 50’s. She greatly enjoyed the Red Hat group, her “ladies birthday group” and attending the theatre. She was still delivering “meals on wheels” well into her mid 80’s. Her personality was never idle, never still, always active, charm she will. She lost the love of her life, Dean in 2004.

Betty leaves behind her daughter Deborah Calvin Mastrocinque (husband Peter), son Michael L. Calvin (wife Amy), grandsons Andrew P. Mastrocinque of New York City, Jeffrey M. Calvin of Miami, FL, Emma Calvin & Gena Calvin of Orlando, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dean, brother Rev. Ronald Hume and grandson Brian P. Mastrocinque.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Broomfield Senior Center, 280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020 or the United Methodist Church, 545 W.10th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020.