This obituray originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Bess Veleas George, age 94, of West Hartford, CT, Boynton Beach, FL, and Jamestown, RI died peacefully Monday, January 18, 2021.

Born in New Britain, CT, Bess graduated from New Britain High School and Connecticut College in New London. Her parents owned Rialto Lunch and The Palace Confectionery in New Britain. After graduation, Bess worked as an inside representative for Southern New England Telephone, where she was promoted to Supervisor. She chose to retire upon her marriage, and she and her husband, the late Alexander C. George, moved to West Hartford in 1957. They were active members of St. George Greek Orthodox Churches in New Britain and Hartford, Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford and St. Marks in Boca Raton. A member of Avon Golf Club for over thirty-five years, Bess enjoyed tennis. Always elegant and supportive, and requiring little for herself, she was immensely generous to her family. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren for the endless hours she spent watching their sports games and attending their school events.

She is predeceased by her husband Alexander C. George, and by her brothers Leo and Peter Veleas. She is survived by a daughter, Magdalen Manetas, and her husband, Peter, of Yardley, PA, a son, Chad George, and his wife Nancy, of Jamestown, RI, Vero Beach, FL, and West Hartford, six grandchildren, Alexander II (Tucker) and his wife Katherine (Kitt), LCDR Edward (Teddy) and his wife Lauren, Caroline and Beibhinn George, and Katherine (Kate) and Peter Manetas III, as well as four great grandchildren, Charlie, Leslie, Ramsey, and Ruth George. We would like to thank the staff and caregivers of St. Mary Home- Adult Day Center in West Hartford, and John Clarke Home in Middletown, RI.

Funeral services were held privately at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, CT.