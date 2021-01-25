This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Barbara A. Dunn, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 13, 2021. She was born Barbara Ann Wittstruck on October 12, 1945 in Newport, RI to her parents the late Homer Wittstruck and Gladys Smith. Barbara was the wife to the late Richard Dunn.

Nana as we all called her was a loving and caring person who spent her life as a home maker and raised her children and loved her family and friends dearly.

Barbara is survived by daughters Sherry Dupree, Tammy White. Her beloved grandchildren Jessica McCalla, Jeffrey McCalla, Desha Peer, Denee Peer, Baron White, Davon White, O’Shea Dupree, and Alyssa Dupree. Many great grandchildren. Her brother Dale Clark and sister Paulette Henshaw and several nieces and nephews all of Newport and the surrounding area.

In addition to her parents and husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah White, her grandson Trey Dupree. Her brothers Charles (Skip) Wittstruck, John Clark, Jerry Clark, William Clark. Her sister Joan Wittstruck.

Nana

Thank you for the gift of love.

Now you’re sharing it up above.

You had many things to say,

All in a caring way.

You always saw good in everyone,

No matter what they’ve done.

You were always the one we could all lean on,

Even though it must have felt like a ton.

You were always the strength of the family.

Now we must let you rest.

We say goodbye,

As tears roll down our eyes.

We know your place in heaven has a good view.

Telling God, I need to keep an eye on a few.

You know you will always be in our hearts and minds.

So Nana, continue to watch over us until we meet again.

We all love you.

Due to the Pandemic a memorial for family and friends will be planned at a later date.