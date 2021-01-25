This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Anna C. Rosa, 95, of Middletown, RI, died on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown.

She was the wife of the late Antonio C. Rosa II.

Born in Fayal, Azores, on April 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Jose Francisco daCosta and Hosalinda Emelia Bernada daCosta.

Mrs. Rosa worked for many years at Newport Hospital and went on to work at Polo Cleaners as a seamstress.

She is survived by her children, Joseph C. Rosa and his wife Ann Marie (DeCotis) Rosa of Middletown, Manuel C. Rosa and his wife Cheryl (Lynch) Rosa of Portsmouth, and Maria C. Sisson of Portsmouth, her grandchildren, Brian J. Sisson and his wife Amy (Murray) Sisson of West Warwick, Christopher Rosa and his wife Jodi (Crowe) Rosa of Middletown, Jason Rosa and his wife Jennifer (Cordeiro) Rosa of Attleboro, MA, Matthew Rosa and his wife Lucia (Speroni) of Florida, Kevin Rosa of Newport and Andrew Rosa of Wakefield, and her great grandchildren, Ava Lynn Rosa, Aiden Rosa and Anthony Rosa of Middletown, Dylan Rosa, Kayden Rosa, Logan Rosa and Isabella Rosa of Attleboro, MA, and Brendan Sisson and Nathan Sisson of West Warwick.

She was the sister of the late Maria Emelia da Costa and Manuel Francisco da Costa and mother-in-law to the late Paul M. Sisson.

Funeral services are private.

Donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.