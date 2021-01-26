Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.

To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. AAA Northeast – Sales and Service Representative
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital-Essential
  3. Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Set Your Own Schedule (License…
  4. AVID Products – Warehouse Shipping & Receiving Coordinator
  5. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
  6. Binge BBQ – Counter Person
  7. Biokinetix – Temperature Screener
  8. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
  9. Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
  10. Carl’s Collision Center – Auto Detailer
  11. Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef – Castle Hill Inn
  12. Chilis – Dishwasher
  13. City Personnel – Corporate Controller
  14. Clarke Cooke House – Busser
  15. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  16. Conanicut Marine Services – Reservation Agent
  17. Confidential – Assistant Manager
  18. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  19. Diversified Care Care – Service Washer
  20. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  21. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Development Associate
  22. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  23. Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer – Retail
  24. First Horizon – UNIVERSAL BANKER (Newport)
  25. Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
  26. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  27. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Night Auditor
  28. Hall Agencies – Sales Representative Position
  29. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
  30. Heatherwood Rehab – Security – Full Time
  31. Home Depot – Lot Associate
  32. Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
  33. Hotel Viking – Barista
  34. J & J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
  35. Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
  36. James L. Maher Center – Coordinator of Person-Centered Planning
  37. KFC – KFC Team Member
  38. Langway Toyota of Newport – Toyota Express Technician
  39. Lifespan – Newport Hospital – Environmental Services Aide ( Housekeeper )
  40. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  41. Luxottica Group – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  42. Main Street Hospitality – Night Audit
  43. MIKEL – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
  44. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
  45. NewCareers – Mortgage Loan Officer
  46. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist
  47. New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  48. Newport Creamery – PM Restaurant Server
  49. NewGig – Finance Specialist
  50. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Long Term Regional School Social Worker -Tiverto…
  51. Newport Restoration Foundation – Visitor Services Positions (Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé to Maeve@newportrestoration.org. Applications accepted until February 15 th, 2021.)
  52. Newport National Golf Club – Golf Shop Staff
  53. Newport Restaurant Group – Restaurant Managers & Supervisors
  54. Ninety Nine Restaurants – Line Cooks
  55. Ocean Link – Marine Service Technician
  56. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Ad Coordinator
  57. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T
  58. SEA CORP – Cyber Security Validator
  59. Sodexo – Environmental Svc Attnd
  60. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  61. Rail Explorers – Divison Manager
  62. Raytheon – MK54 Lightweight Torpedo Services Program Manager
  63. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
  64. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
  65. RTX – Section Leader – Seapower and Electronics Systems
  66. SAIC – SCA Engineering Technician II
  67. Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Swim – Salve Regina University
  68. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  69. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  70. St. Michaels Country Day School – Grade 3 Teacher
  71. St. Philomena School – Grade 5 Teacher Assistant
  72. Starbucks – Barista
  73. Strategic – CPR Instructor
  74. SUEZ – Maintenance Supervisor
  75. Sunglass Hut – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
  76. Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
  77. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
  78. The Bodhi Spa – Assistant Manager/Lead Concierge
  79. The Color House – P/T Sales Associate
  80. The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Crew Leader | Newport, Rhode Island
  81. The Navy Exchange – Supervisory Sales Clerk
  82. The Pontem Group – Account Manager
  83. The Vanderbilt – On-Call Massage Therapists and Estheticians
  84. The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bartender Wanted
  85. Toppa’s Foodservice – Warehouse/Driver
  86. US Department of Defense – Store Associate
  87. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Manager, Club Wyndham Newport On Shore Resort
  88. X-Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
  89. Unknown – Automotive Technician 
  90. Unknown – RN Non-skilled Homecare Assessment Nurse Needed Middletown
  91. Unknown – MARKETING & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT 

