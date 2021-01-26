Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.
To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- AAA Northeast – Sales and Service Representative
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital-Essential
- Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Set Your Own Schedule (License…
- AVID Products – Warehouse Shipping & Receiving Coordinator
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Binge BBQ – Counter Person
- Biokinetix – Temperature Screener
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Carl’s Collision Center – Auto Detailer
- Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Dishwasher
- City Personnel – Corporate Controller
- Clarke Cooke House – Busser
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Conanicut Marine Services – Reservation Agent
- Confidential – Assistant Manager
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Diversified Care Care – Service Washer
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Development Associate
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer – Retail
- First Horizon – UNIVERSAL BANKER (Newport)
- Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Night Auditor
- Hall Agencies – Sales Representative Position
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
- Heatherwood Rehab – Security – Full Time
- Home Depot – Lot Associate
- Hooley/Resails – Industrial Sewer
- Hotel Viking – Barista
- J & J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
- Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
- James L. Maher Center – Coordinator of Person-Centered Planning
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Toyota Express Technician
- Lifespan – Newport Hospital – Environmental Services Aide ( Housekeeper )
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Luxottica Group – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- Main Street Hospitality – Night Audit
- MIKEL – CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST II
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
- NewCareers – Mortgage Loan Officer
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist
- New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Newport Creamery – PM Restaurant Server
- NewGig – Finance Specialist
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated Long Term Regional School Social Worker -Tiverto…
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Visitor Services Positions (Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé to Maeve@newportrestoration.org. Applications accepted until February 15 th, 2021.)
- Newport National Golf Club – Golf Shop Staff
- Newport Restaurant Group – Restaurant Managers & Supervisors
- Ninety Nine Restaurants – Line Cooks
- Ocean Link – Marine Service Technician
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Ad Coordinator
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T
- SEA CORP – Cyber Security Validator
- Sodexo – Environmental Svc Attnd
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Rail Explorers – Divison Manager
- Raytheon – MK54 Lightweight Torpedo Services Program Manager
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Housekeeper
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
- RTX – Section Leader – Seapower and Electronics Systems
- SAIC – SCA Engineering Technician II
- Salve Regina University – Head Coach, Swim – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- St. Michaels Country Day School – Grade 3 Teacher
- St. Philomena School – Grade 5 Teacher Assistant
- Starbucks – Barista
- Strategic – CPR Instructor
- SUEZ – Maintenance Supervisor
- Sunglass Hut – Sunglass Hut – Sales Associate
- Susse Chalet – Housekeeper
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
- The Bodhi Spa – Assistant Manager/Lead Concierge
- The Color House – P/T Sales Associate
- The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Crew Leader | Newport, Rhode Island
- The Navy Exchange – Supervisory Sales Clerk
- The Pontem Group – Account Manager
- The Vanderbilt – On-Call Massage Therapists and Estheticians
- The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bartender Wanted
- Toppa’s Foodservice – Warehouse/Driver
- US Department of Defense – Store Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Manager, Club Wyndham Newport On Shore Resort
- X-Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
- Unknown – Automotive Technician
- Unknown – RN Non-skilled Homecare Assessment Nurse Needed Middletown
- Unknown – MARKETING & DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT