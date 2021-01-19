Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.
To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
- AlphaBEST Education – Group Leader
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
- BankNewport – Junior Underwriter – Consumer Lending
- Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
- Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Housekeeper
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
- Boulevard Nurseries – Landscape Laborer
- Butterfly Effects – Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Assistant Program Manager
- Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- City Personnel – Financial Controller
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Conanicut Marine Services – DECKHAND / Tour Guide
- Construction Manager – Project Manager
- Corliss Diesel – Marine Technician
- Cotran Corporation – Shipping and Receiving
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- EBCAP – Clinical Medical Assistant (EBCAP0755
- Fogarty Center – Help Needed In-home
- Francesca’s – Retail Sales Associate
- Genesis Healthcare – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Greenleaf Compassion Center – Budtender
- GVI – Engineering Technician – 1715
- Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistance
- Hosted Records – Duplicating Operator
- Hyundai of Newport – Service Advisor/Writer
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manger
- Janitech – Custodian Worker
- Knowledge Management – Curriculum Leader
- Langway Auto Group – Service Porter
- Leidos – General Clerk III
- Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
- Middletown Hospitality – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
- Netsimco – IT Asset Manager
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Billing and Title Clerk
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Prep Cooks
- NTT Data Services – Computer Systems Analyst – Junior Level
- Ocean State Air Solutions – Service Dispatcher
- Outerlimits Powerboats – Gelcoat Patch/Fairing Tech “Patchmen”
- Paragon/SCIS – Receptionist Officer – SCIS
- PeopleReady – Snow Shoveler
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Portsmouth School District – Music Teacher – Long Term Substitute
- Rail Explorers – Operations Manager
- Randstad General Staffing – Packer
- Rego Earthworks – Maintenance Assistance
- Rent Sons – Community Manager
- Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
- RP Marzilli – Assistant Project Manager
- SAIC – Logistics Support I
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- Sea & Land Services – Marine Service Technician
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Securitas – Flex Receptionist Officer
- Shaw’s – In-Store Shopper (E-commerce)
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
- Siren Marine – Executive Assistant
- Sittercity – Regular Special Needs Care for 1 Recipient
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Sprout & Lentil – Food Delivery Driver
- SRM, Inc – JUNIOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN
- Systems Resource Management – Junior Electrical Engineering Technician-MB
- The Aquidneck Club – Accounting Assistant
- The Hinckley Company – Service Operations Manager
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Mooring – Kitchen Supervisor
- The TJX Companies – Customer Experience Coordinator
- The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
- The Wayfinder – Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
- US Department of Defense – Store Associate
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Human Resources Assistant
- West Marine – Van Driver
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate (Full-Time)- Club Wyndham On Shore
