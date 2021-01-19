Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.

To the best of our knowledge, all job positions were available within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Midtown Oyster Bar
  1. 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Marina
  4. AlphaBEST Education – Group Leader
  5. Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
  6. BankNewport – Junior Underwriter – Consumer Lending
  7. Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
  8. Beech Tree Inn & Cottage – Housekeeper
  9. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
  11. Boulevard Nurseries – Landscape Laborer
  12. Butterfly Effects – Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
  13. Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent
  14. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Assistant Program Manager
  15. Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  16. City Personnel – Financial Controller
  17. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  18. Conanicut Marine Services – DECKHAND / Tour Guide
  19. Construction Manager – Project Manager
  20. Corliss Diesel – Marine Technician
  21. Cotran Corporation – Shipping and Receiving
  22. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  23. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  24. EBCAP – Clinical Medical Assistant (EBCAP0755
  25. Fogarty Center – Help Needed In-home
  26. Francesca’s – Retail Sales Associate
  27. Genesis Healthcare – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
  28. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  29. Greenleaf Compassion Center – Budtender
  30. GVI – Engineering Technician – 1715
  31. Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistance
  32. Hosted Records – Duplicating Operator
  33. Hyundai of Newport – Service Advisor/Writer
  34. Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
  35. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manger
  36. Janitech – Custodian Worker
  37. Knowledge Management – Curriculum Leader
  38. Langway Auto Group – Service Porter
  39. Leidos – General Clerk III
  40. Lifespan – Dietary Assistant
  41. Middletown Hospitality – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  42. Neon Marketplace – Store Associate
  43. Netsimco – IT Asset Manager
  44. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Billing and Title Clerk
  45. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  46. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  47. New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
  48. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Prep Cooks
  49. NTT Data Services – Computer Systems Analyst – Junior Level
  50. Ocean State Air Solutions – Service Dispatcher
  51. Outerlimits Powerboats – Gelcoat Patch/Fairing Tech “Patchmen”
  52. Paragon/SCIS – Receptionist Officer – SCIS
  53. PeopleReady – Snow Shoveler
  54. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  55. Portsmouth School District – Music Teacher – Long Term Substitute
  56. Rail Explorers – Operations Manager
  57. Randstad General Staffing – Packer
  58. Rego Earthworks – Maintenance Assistance
  59. Rent Sons – Community Manager
  60. Royal Health Group – Dietary Aide – Forest Farm
  61. RP Marzilli – Assistant Project Manager
  62. SAIC – Logistics Support I
  63. ScanScape – Field Service Rep
  64. Sea & Land Services – Marine Service Technician
  65. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  66. Securitas – Flex Receptionist Officer
  67. Shaw’s – In-Store Shopper (E-commerce)
  68. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
  69. Siren Marine – Executive Assistant
  70. Sittercity – Regular Special Needs Care for 1 Recipient
  71. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  72. Sprout & Lentil – Food Delivery Driver
  73. SRM, Inc – JUNIOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN
  74. Systems Resource Management – Junior Electrical Engineering Technician-MB
  75. The Aquidneck Club – Accounting Assistant
  76. The Hinckley Company – Service Operations Manager
  77. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  78. The Mooring – Kitchen Supervisor
  79. The TJX Companies – Customer Experience Coordinator
  80. The UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
  81. The Vanderbilt – Porter/Bellman
  82. The Wayfinder – Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
  83. US Department of Defense – Store Associate
  84. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Human Resources Assistant
  85. West Marine – Van Driver
  86. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Associate (Full-Time)- Club Wyndham On Shore

