Source: Norman Bird Sanctuary

Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes three new employees: Tom Borden, Madison Williams, and Tess Kostisin. The Middletown-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization is a critical community resource with 325 acres of protected open space, seven miles of hiking trails, thousands of members, and diverse educational programs offered throughout the year.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tom, Madison, and Tess to help us advance our conservation and environmental education mission,” says Kaity Ryan, Norman Bird Sanctuary Executive Director. “Their extensive experience and numerous accomplishments are critical as we continue to increase our impact and provide meaningful educational opportunities.”

The Director of Finance and Administration represents a new role for the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Serving in that capacity is Tom Borden, an accomplished attorney and administrator with 30 years of experience in nonprofit management and environmental law and policy. Most recently, Borden served as the Program Director for the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program. Borden has previously served as Deputy Executive Director and Chief Counsel of the New Jersey Highlands Council, Associate Professor at Rutgers School of Law, and Executive Director of a family foundation. He and his wife, Julie Lyon Borden, live in Newport.

Madison Williams joins Norman Bird Sanctuary as the Marketing and Communications Assistant. A recent graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, Williams studied English and History with a concentration in Literature. Williams has previously worked for risingT Media and Marketing as a Primary Writer, and served as a Contributing Editor at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Sturges Script.

Tess Kostisin serves as Teacher Naturalist. Kostisin is a recent graduate of the University of Rhode Island where she majored in Animal Science with a concentration in Wildlife Conservation Biology. Kostisin’s professional experience includes the Roger Williams Park Zoo, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and University of Rhode Island.

For more than seventy years, Norman Bird Sanctuary has served as a non-profit wildlife refuge, environmental education center, and community resource by providing a space for visitors to connect to the land and appreciate its diverse ecological landscape. The Norman Bird Sanctuary Board and staff are dedicated to protecting the diverse habitats and species that call this landscape home.