By Madison Williams| Marketing and Communications Assistant, Norman Bird Sanctuary

On January 7 Norman Bird Sanctuary kicked off its winter season of programming with a virtual “Wintertime Mindset Workshop” led by Stanford University researcher, Kari Leibowitz. Broadcast to an audience of more than 35 attendees from across the country, this marked the beginning of Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 2021 events and programs. The Middletown-based nonprofit organization continues to bring innovative virtual and in-person programs to the community while offering daily access to its seven miles of trails and 325-acre campus.

Coming up on January 21, Norman Bird Sanctuary welcomes Mike Roberts of Roots Farm for a virtual discussion about the planning and preparation necessary to get the most out of your garden this spring and summer. Roberts will share his personal experience of starting a family farm, and discuss the necessity and practice of eco-friendly gardening practices. Gardeners of all levels are invited. “Think Spring: Planning & Preparing Your Home Garden,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Tickets are available for purchase on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: $10 per Member household, $15 per Non-Member household.

On January 28th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Norman Bird Sanctuary presents

internationally-acclaimed storyteller Len Cabral for a night of fun and storytelling under the stars

as part of the new “Cozy By The Campfire” series. Against the backdrop of this year’s first full moon, Cabral will share stories to help ward off the cold and darkness of a winter’s night. Together with their family or pod, guests will enjoy his masterful and immersive storytelling around the comfort of their own personal campfire. An assortment of beverages will be provided for adults and children in addition to sweet treats from generous sponsor, Edible Arrangements of Warren, Rhode Island. Tickets can be purchased on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website. Cost: Adult Member: $25, Non-Member: $30, Under 21: $10.

On alternating Sunday mornings, free, guided bird walks are offered at 8:00 a.m. Birders of all levels are welcome. Meet in the Norman Bird Sanctuary parking lot. Registration is not required. Walk dates are posted on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website.

The Norman Bird Sanctuary trails are open daily from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., offering visitors the chance to experience the beauty of the 325-acre wildlife refuge. All program proceeds directly support the conservation and environmental education mission of the Norman Bird Sanctuary.