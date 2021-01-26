Newport residents are being invited to Take It Outside for a special Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt beginning Monday, February 1st, 2021.

Newport Recreation Staff will be hiding 16 hearts outside and around various City landmarks and parks. Each of the hearts will have a single letter on it and participants will be challenged to find all 16 clues to decipher a Valentine’s Day quote. The clues will remain in place until Sunday, Feb. 14th.

Anyone who correctly identifies the hidden message will be eligible to win a 2021 Easton’s Beach Parking Sticker.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the many parks that Newport has to offer,” according to organizer and Recreation Program Supervisor Carol Mureddu in a provided statement.

Families are being encouraged to walk or bike to the various locations and enjoy – even in the cold weather – Newport’s outdoors.

An official registration form, a complete list of rules and a list of clues for the heart locations can all be found at cityofnewport.com/recreation and at facebook.com/cityofnewportrecreation

All entries must be returned to Newport Recreation by no later than Feb. 18th. Entries can be emailed to cjohnson@cityofnewport.com or mailed to 35 Golden Hill St. , Newport.

All correct entries will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a 2021 Easton’s Beach parking sticker. For more information, please contact Newport Recreation at (401) 845-5800.