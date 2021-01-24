Newport police say that they are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, who they say are residents of the city.

According to WPRI, investigators collected evidence inside a home on South Baptist Street and processed a car parked outside on Saturday evening.

South Baptist Street runs from Thames Street to Spring Street.

Newport Police Department did not provide any additional details. At this time, Newport Police says that they do not believe there was foul play and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Newport Police Department at 401-845-5760.

More Coverage

WPRI – Newport police investigating the deaths of two people

WLNE – Newport police investigate deaths of two residents