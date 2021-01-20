The Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC), previously known as the “Opera House”, today announced that it will debut an exclusive Cheryl Wheeler performance on Friday, January 22 at 8 pm.

“Cheryl is a brilliant songwriter and beautiful singer, says John Cratin, NPAC Board-Chair president in an announcement provided to What’s Up Newp. “We’re thrilled to present her performance as part of our ‘Live from Newport’ free online music series for the public.”

A highly gifted songwriter with a beautiful voice, Cheryl has published nine albums. But, NPAC writes that you have probably also heard her songs recorded by such artists as Kenny Loggins, Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O’Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea, and Holly Near.

A New Englander since 1976, Cheryl is not only known for her vocal talent, her shows are laced with hilarious stories and a mixture of current pop culture.

Music fan Bill Pringle says “there is no way you can read about Cheryl and get a good picture of what she or her concerts are like. You have to see one…do whatever it takes to get to her concert. You won’t be sorry.”

Reserve online here to receive a link and a reminder of the performance.