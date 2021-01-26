via Child & Family

On Monday, January 25, 2021, the Newport Partnership for Families (NPFF), a collaborative of 20 plus community based and public agencies, honored Robert Archer, Child & Family’s Vice President of Operations, for his leadership chairing the Chronic Early Absenteeism and Truancy Reduction Initiative (CEATRI) for the past 7 years. Under Rob’s leadership, CEATRI has received $500,000 in funding by the van Beuren Charitable Trust. Although there is important work still to be done, the Initiative has reduced truancy in Newport. Several colleagues spoke of Rob’s child and family focus, determination, and collaboration with school staff.

Due to the financial investment from the Rhode Island Foundation, NPFF was founded in 1990 to develop and maintain a coordinated network of collaborating partners that measurably strengthens families and enhances the quality of life in Newport, Rhode Island. NPFF has been successful in coordinating services and programs among Newport organizations to eliminate duplication and fill service gaps, providing a framework for public and private agencies and members of the community to work together to promote the health and well-being of everyone in the city of Newport.

Rob has been a dedicated member of Child & Family for over 13 years, overseeing the Family Perseveration programs. Child & Family holds two core beliefs; that individuals and communities thrive when supported by strong families, and that a community works best when it is willing to accept responsibility for all its members. The work Rob does every day enforces these beliefs by supporting and keeping families together. “Rob has done a great job representing Child & Family in his service and significant contribution to youth and families in Newport,” Marty Sinnott, President & CEO, Child & Family. To learn more about Child & Family, please visit childandfamilyri.org.



To learn more about the Newport Partnership for Families (NPFF), please visit newportpartnership.org.