This January, bundle up and explore the heart of historic Newport on a winter walking tour. Newport History Tours, the Newport Historical Society’s walking tour program, will offer three themed Saturday tours presented by an expert tour guide. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday January 16, 2021 at 1pm: The Rogues & Scoundrels tour shows where scoundrels lived, pirates profited, and criminals were punished.

Saturday January 23, 2021 at 1pm: Discover Colonial Newport uncovers stories of 18th century entrepreneurship, African American heritage and religious diversity during Newport’s colonial era.

Saturday January 30, 2021 at 1pm: From Newport’s colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and its people during the Golden to Gilded tour.

Participants must maintain six feet apart from anyone outside of their “quaranteam.” These hour-long walking tours depart from the Colony House, Washington Square, Newport, RI and cost $15 per person, $10 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military. Tickets must be purchased online at NewportHistoryTours.com; cash payments are not accepted.

All tours follow social distancing guidelines with participants wearing a cloth or medical face mask. Tour groups will not exceed ten participants and visitors will be asked a series of screening questions to ensure the health of everyone attending. For more details visit NewportHistoryTours.org or call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770.

Additionally, the Museum of Newport History & Shop, located at the foot of Washington Square at 127 Thames Street in the 1763 Brick Market, is available to visit Tuesday through Friday 11:00am-3:00pm and Saturday and Sunday 9:00am-1:00pm. Or you can make a shopping appointment in-store, by Skype call or by phone by calling 401-841-8770.