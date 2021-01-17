Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

The following has been submitted by Susan D. Taylor, Chair of the Newport Democratic City Committee

The Newport Democratic City Committee reluctantly accepts the retirement of J. Clement “Bud” Cicilline as Chair. He has served the Committee with his wisdom, honor, and grace for 45 years as a member, with 20 of those years as Chair. We will miss him profoundly, and realize we have big shoes to fill.

At this time we are announcing the newly elected officers:

Chair – Susan Taylor

Susan Taylor has lived in Newport for 14 years, after living and working in New York City and Seattle, where she was born. A lifelong Democrat, she has worked on civil rights cases with her husband and is semi-retired as an immigration lawyer. She served on the City Council from 2016 to 2020.

Vice Chair – Kim Salerno

Kim Salerno, a lifelong Democrat, has lived in Newport for 18 years. She lived in New Haven, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago before moving to Newport. She is Chair of the City of Newport Planning Board, and has served on the Historic District Commission. She taught at URI for ten years and is now Principal of the architectural design practice, Haven Designs.

Secretary – Meagan Landry

Meagan Landry has lived in Newport for over 30 years, has always worked here on Aquidneck Island, and has always voted as a Democrat. She is a sales and leasing consultant for Saccucci Honda, where she has worked for 9 years now. She has spent most of her life living off-Broadway, and is excited to now be moving to the North End.

Assistant Secretary – Judy Jones

Judy Jones worked for Rhode Island Housing as a public policy analyst and legislative liaison to the General Assembly for eighteen years. Then, before retiring, she focused on workforce development at The Economic Progress Institute. Now a citizen advocate, Judy is involved in affordable housing issues, access to health care, including mental health care, and supports for seniors who want to age in place in Newport. Judy was the previous NDCC Secretary.

Treasurer – Deanna Conheeny

Deanna Conheeny, a native Newporter, is a retired executive with a background in systems development and financial control. She also was the advocacy director for AARP Rhode Island. Her time in retirement includes volunteering for various community organizations including Middletown Rotary, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, The Museum of Newport Irish History, Newport County YMCA, RI Meals on Wheels, and the MLK Community Center.

Financial Secretary – Varina Gunn

Varina Gunn graduated from RHS and from Simmons College with a BS in Nutrition and Food Science. She is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and recently became a Certified Community Health Worker through a fellowship at the Newport Health Equity Zone. She is dedicated to improving health outcomes for people of color in this community. She’s been a member of the NDCC for over ten years