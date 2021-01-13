Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter today!

The Newport County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, in partnership with the Newport County Branch of the NAACP, Newport Middle Passage Port Marker, R.I. Slave History Medallion, Sankofa Community Connection, and Salve Regina University, have announced the following schedule of events for the 36th Annual National Holiday Celebration in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.